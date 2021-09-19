Odds and Ends: Will Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Earn First Pro Win in Week 2?
Last week was not the week for Trevor Lawrence.
Sure, he threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, but he tossed a trio of interceptions and played from behind against a Houston Texans squad that was supposed to be the worst in the NFL.
Will the former Clemson quarterback's fortunes change this week? Will Lawrence get his first career victory in the NFL?
It appears the odds are stacked against him and the Jaguars, who enter Sunday's home opener at 1 p.m. as 6-point underdogs to the Denver Broncos. The good news for Jacksonville is the line hasn't gone up, but this spread a clear reaction to Week 1.
Jacksonville looked rough in head coach Urban Meyer's NFL debut, losing 37-21 on the road. Meanwhile, Denver looked great in veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's hands against the New York Giants. He completed 77 percent of his passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-13 win.
As it turns out, the 0-2 Giants seem to stink. The Jaguars haven't done anything to d say otherwise yet either, so it makes sense the Broncos and their aggressive defense is a favorite in North Florida.
It's going to be a humid afternoon, and maybe the Jags can take advantage of that and take the heat off of Lawrence with a run game that was non-existent in Week 1. Jacksonville had just 76 yards on the ground. Denver held the Giants to 60 rushing yards last week.
If the Jags can't do something with the ground game and force Lawrence and his receivers to do it by themselves, it's likely going to be another loss and another week before he gets that milestone victory.
Betting pick: Broncos -6
