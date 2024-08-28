Offensive Players to Watch as Clemson Tigers Prepare for Georgia Bulldogs
It’s a huge matchup of nationally-ranked teams when the No. 14 Clemson Tigers face the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta on Saturday.
It’s a great opportunity for Clemson to upend the Associated Press Top 25 and send a message to the ACC that they’re ready to contend for the league title. Last season, the Tigers missed out on the ACC title game and finished 9-4.
Florida State, which went 13-0 and won the ACC before the Seminoles lost their bowl game, lost their opener against Georgia Tech in Ireland. It’s an early loss, but it does open up the ACC race just a bit.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are No. 1 for a reason. Georgia has lost just two games in the last three seasons and won two national titles in 2021 and 2022. Last year Georgia was evicted from the College Football Playoff field after losing the SEC title game to Alabama.
Here are three offensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Clemson
QB Cade Klubnik
He’s not as respected nationally as the other quarterback in this contest, but the third-year collegiate player enters his second full season as starter with the confidence of his coach and teammates.
The former Texas Gatorade Player of the Year enters the season with 3,541 yards with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for his career. He has also rushed for 231 yards and six touchdowns. He was the No. 1 quarterback in the nation as part of Clemson’s Class of 2022. Now it’s time to look the part.
RB Phil Mafah
Mafah appears poised to have a huge season after nearly rushing for 1,000 yards in 2023. He set career highs with 965 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns and 179 attempts. He also set career highs with 21 receptions and 108 receiving yards. He played in all 13 games, but only started five in a tandem with Will Shipley.
Well, Shipley is gone now and the job belong to Mafah, who is draft-eligible after the season and seeking to make a good impression on NFL scouts.
OT Blake Miller
Durable, effective and physical. Those are the traits that define Miller’s first two seasons at Clemson. Last year he was a third-team All-ACC pick and became the fourth underclassmen offensive lineman to earn All-ACC honors under coach Dabo Swinney. The year before he was named a freshman All-American by practically every outlet.
If the Tigers run to the right side, guess who they’re going to run behind? This guy. And at 6-6, 315 pounds, good luck moving around the Strongsville, Ohio, native.
Georgia
QB Carson Beck
The words “Heisman Trophy favorite” are following him around like a shadow. Last year as a first-year starter he ranked third nationally and first in the SEC in passing yards (3,941), as well as fourth in the nation in completion percentage (.724). That was after sitting behind Stetson Bennett IV during the Bulldogs’ two national title runs.
Forget the stats and the quality of his play. The expectation is that he’ll get the Bulldogs back to the national championship game. Anything less and, contrasted to Bennett’s run, he may be looked upon as a failure.
RB Trevor Etienne
First off, it’s not clear if he will play on Saturday. The charges brought against him off the field in the spring have been dropped, but Georgia coach Kirby Smart hasn’t disclosed if Etienne will play or not.
If he plays, the Bulldogs will have a Florida transfer that rushed for nearly 1,500 yards and 14 touchdowns for his Gators career.
If he doesn’t play, the carries might not fall to Roderick Robinson II. He may not be available after he underwent to surgery. Will that influence what Smart does with Etienne?
Etienne will be a difference-maker, whether he’s on the field or not.
OL Tate Ratledge
Whoever runs the football for Georgia they must run behind Ratledge, a 6-6, 320-pound road grader who is entering his fifth year of college football.
Last year he was selected second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC, the latter by both the coaches and the media. He and the rest of his teammates led the SEC in sacks allowed (0.93) and helped Georgia finish with 496.5 yards per game in total offense.
He’s a prime candidate for the Outland Trophy, given to the game’s best interior lineman.