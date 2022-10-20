Orange’s Secondary Presents Major Challenge for Clemson Offense

CLEMSON, S.C. — From a statistical standpoint, Clemson’s offense will be facing its biggest challenge to this point when the fifth-ranked Tigers host No. 14 Syracuse Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The Orange (6-0, 3-0 ACC) leads the ACC in scoring defense, total defense and passing defense. They also rank second in rushing defense.

“Their defense has been playing lights out,” Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei said. “What did they give up last week, nine points? That is pretty impressive going against NC State.”

Syracuse held the Wolfpack, who were without QB Devin Leary, to 255 yards, including just 160 through the air. It marked the fifth time this season it held an opponent under 200 passing yards.

“They will give you some exotic looks if you will. They do a good job in disguising,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said.

That is why Uiagalelei is going to have to have one of his best games for the Tigers (7-0, 5-0 ACC) to come out on top and win a 14th straight game. So far, the Clemson quarterback has answered every challenge thrown his way, but how the Orange disguises their coverages while bringing zone pressures, forces quarterbacks to get rid of the ball sooner than they might like.

For instance, that is why opponents are averaging just 5.5 yards per attempt on Syracuse.

“I think the biggest thing is just like up front, with the backs, the tight ends and the offensive line to the quarterback, from a communication and catching all the movement, you have to be very disciplined with your eyes post-snap,” Swinney said. “You think they are in Quarters, but they are really playing Cover 2 and you will throw a pick into in a heartbeat if you are really not getting confirmation post snap and having your eyes on your keys.”

In last year’s 17-14 win at Syracuse, Uiagalelei did not put huge numbers, but he did not force anything either. He finished the night 21-of-34 for 181 yards and a touchdown. Most importantly, he did not throw an interception.

“It was tough to play up there last year. They did a really good job with us,” Uiagalelei said.

As Swinney said, the Orange will play a lot of different coverages to confuse the quarterback, the wide receivers, and the running backs. They also like to bring pressure, blitzing 50 percent of the time out of their 3-3-5 scheme.

“That is a definite part of it because they do," Swinney said. "They mix it up. They do a lot of things coverage-wise, and they try to bait you into some bad decisions.”

Swinney says the Syracuse secondary is anchored by two future NFL cornerbacks in Duce Chestnut and Garrett Williams.

Clemson and Syracuse will kick off at noon on Saturday. Clemson announced earlier on Wednesday, via social media, that the game is officially sold out. The game will be televised on ABC.

