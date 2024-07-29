Pair of Clemson Football Stars On Maxwell Award Watch List
Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik and running back Phil Mafah were named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday, the first of more than a dozen college football awards that will announce their watch lists for the next two weeks.
The full list has Miami and Ohio State leading the way with three candidates. The ACC has more candidates than any other conference (20), followed by the SEC (15), Big 12 (15) and Big Ten (12).
Klubnik, the former Texas Gatorade Player of the Year enters 2024 as the starter for the second straight season. For his Tigers career he has thrown for 3,541 yards with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while also rushing for 231 yards and six touchdowns. He was the No. 1 quarterback in the nation as part of Clemson’s Class of 2022.
He is NFL Draft-eligible after this season.
Mafah, a senior, had a breakthrough season in 2023, as he set career highs with 965 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns and 179 attempts. He also set career highs with 21 receptions and 108 receiving yards. He played in all 13 games, but only started five in a tandem with Will Shipley.
Klubnik and Mafah both recently represented Clemson at ACC Media Days in Charlotte, along with linebacker Barrett Carter and safety R.J. Mickens. The latter two are likely to be named to multiple defensive watch lists to be released this week and next week.
There are 80 players on the initial watch list, five of which were semifinalists last year — Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter, Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III and Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II.
The Maxwell Football Club presents the Maxwell Award annually to the outstanding player in college football. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. from the University of Washington was the 2023 Maxwell Award winner and was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the NFL draft.
The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, a former standout at Swarthmore College, renowned sportswriter and football official.
Clemson opens the season on Aug. 31 in Atlanta against Georgia. After the opener the Tigers return home for three straight games — vs. Appalachian State on Sept. 7, vs. NC State on Sept. 21 to open ACC play and vs. Stanford on Sept. 28, marking their first game against one of the league’s three new members, which includes Cal and SMU.
The rest of the schedule includes trips to Florida State Oct. 5 and Wake Forest on Oct. 12, followed two straight home contests with Virginia on Oct. 19 and Louisville on Nov. 2. Clemson then travels to Virginia Tech on Nov. 9 and Pitt on Nov. 16, followed by home games with The Citadel on Nov. 23 and South Carolina on Nov. 30.