PFF Names Former Clemson Safety as Chargers’ Top Breakout Candidate

In the 2025 NFL Draft, three former Clemson Tigers were selected over the three days, with a pair of others signing as undrafted free agents. However, one player has stood out more than the rest as he enters his sophomore season.

On Monday, PFF’s Dalton Wasserman released his list of early 2026 breakout candidates for every NFL team, and included former Clemson safety R.J. Mickens as the No. 1 option for the Los Angeles Chargers .

The inclusion is evident in how quickly Mickens has emerged at the professional level, especially after a rookie season that exceeded expectations for a Day 3 selection.

After the Chargers drafted him in the sixth round with the No. 214 overall pick, the 6-foot defensive back spent the summer growing, which carried over into the season, as he didn’t register a defensive snap through the first five weeks .

However, he would total 45 snaps in Weeks 6 and 7, before injuries to star safety Derwin James and veteran Tony Jefferson led to Mickens having a breakout game against the Minnesota Vikings , where he totaled two tackles , one pass deflection and one interception.

Following the performance, the Chargers elevated Mickens to a starter for the final six of seven contests, potentially solidifying his place in the secondary entering next season. He finished his rookie season with 29 tackles, two pass deflections and two interceptions.

Looking back, the steady NFL transition was no surprise to those who followed Mickens throughout his collegiate career. While he never had eye-popping speed or athleticism, he used his fundamentals, technique, IQ and reliability to become a consistent piece in the secondary — traits that have translated cleanly to the next level.

During his five-year career with the Tigers, Mickens racked up 196 tackles , 13.5 for a loss, 12 pass deflections and seven interceptions.

In naming Mickens as the Chargers’ top breakout candidate, Wasserman pointed to his “fundamentally sound play style” as a primary reason, as well as Tony Jefferson heading into free agency, which will allow the rising second-year defensive back to see an expanded role in 2026.

“The sixth-round pick made 11 appearances, including six starts, and earned a 70.8 PFF overall grade in the process,” Wasserman said. “His fundamentally sound play style fit in perfectly with the Chargers’ secondary, and he reeled in two interceptions to boot. Veteran Tony Jefferson will be a free agent, so Mickens could assume an expanded role in 2026.”