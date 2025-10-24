Former Clemson Safety Shines in Los Angeles Chargers' Thursday Night Win
When R.J. Mickens heard his name called in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, few outside of Clemson truly knew what kind of player a team was getting.
Fast forward to Thursday night, when the Los Angeles Chargers rolled past the Minnesota Vikings, 37–10, and Mickens turned heads with a performance that hinted at what’s to come.
Filling in for star safety Derwin James due to an ankle injury in the first quarter, as well as safety Tony Jefferson, the rookie delivered one of his strongest performances yet under the primetime lights, proving he belongs as a late-round pick.
He finished with two tackles, a pass breakup, and an interception, which helped set up Cameron Dicker’s 34-yard field goal to seal the win and put them up 34-10.
“A lot of credit to the young guys who keep stepping up. It’s great for our team. Oronde Gadson, R.J. Mickens and Kimani [Vidal],” Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said post-game. “Guys are getting their opportunity and are capitalizing and making the most of it. I love that drive that our team has.”
That same drive Harbaugh describes is nothing out of the ordinary for Clemson fans, as they were witnesses to his tremendous growth in his five-year tenure with the program.
Mickens was rated a four-star recruit coming out of Southlake Carroll – Cade Klubnik’s high school rival – and played in 10 games as a freshman, but was granted an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the next four years, the versatile safety developed into one of Clemson’s most respected leaders, earning a unanimous vote as a permanent team captain his senior year. He finished his career with 196 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 12 pass breakups, seven interceptions, and one fumble recovery.
Now, Mickens is aiming to bring that same attitude and consistency to Los Angeles. With Derwin James sidelined, reportedly spotted wearing a walking boot on his right ankle, per The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, the rookie will have an opportunity to take on a larger role in the Chargers’ secondary.
If Thursday night was any indication, he’s more than ready to make the most of it. His Clemson career proved he’s never been one to waste an opportunity, and now, with the trust of his coaches in a banged-up secondary and a growing knack for making plays on the ball, he could quickly emerge as one of the Chargers’ most reliable young safeties.