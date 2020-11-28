Pitt at Clemson: Recruiting Comparison
JP-Priester
Pitt comes to Clemson this weekend looking to knock off the Tigers for the second time in a row in Death Valley. Clemson has not lost at home since the last time the Panthers visited back in November of 2016, a 43-42 loss that was one of the biggest upsets in all of college football that year.
This Clemson team comes in at 7-1, ranked third in the CFP Rankings, and just looking to finally get back on the field. After having last weekends game with Florida State postponed at the last minute, the Tigers have not played since the double-overtime loss to Notre Dame on November 7.
Pitt comes in at 5-4, but just 1-2 on the road, and the Panthers are coming off a 47-14 win over Virginia Tech, despite missing 16 players due to safety protocols.
This Pitt team is solid on both sides of the ball. They play an aggressive style of defense and lead the nation in sacks, but are also capable of putting some points on the board behind quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Recruiting Comparison:
Quarterback
Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
Trevor Lawrence
2018 5*
1
1 (No. 6 All-Time)
Kenny Pickett
2017 3*
33
738
Lawrence will not have played in five weeks by the time this one kicks off. That's an awfully long time to be off for a quarterback and it's fair to question whether there will be some rust to knock off. In his second game back from injury, Pickett looked good last weekend in the win over Virginia Tech, throwing for over 400 yards with a couple of touchdowns.
Advantage: Clemson
Running Back
Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
Travis Etienne
2017 4*
15
213
Vincent Davis
2019 3*
52
856
Etienne's numbers might be down but he's still averaging almost 80-yards per game and more than 5 YPC. And he can beat you in a multitude of ways. Pitt goes with more of a committee approach but Davis leads the way, averaging about 40 yards per contest, on a dozen carries per game. However, Eitenne is one of the best backs in the nation.
Advantage: Clemson
Wide Receiver:
Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
EJ Williams (Clemson)
2020 4*
13
69
Amari Rodgers
2017 4*
16
117
Cornell Powell
2016 4*
30
169
Shocky Jacques-Loius (Pitt)
2018 3*
87
531
Jared Wayne
2019 3*
178
1508
Jordan Addison
2020 4*
10 (ATH)
275
Dabo Swinney announced on Wednesday that Joseph Ngata will be out for at least a couple of weeks. Frank Ladson Jr. is still out too, meaning the coaches will either do some shuffling, with Brannon Spector starting in the slot or could freshman E.J. Williams be in line to make his first career start. Despite the injuries, the Tigers still have former blue-chip players in at least two spots, and will have two former Top-120 players in the rotation. There's also the fact that Powell is currently by far playing the best football of his career.
Advantage: Clemson
Tight End
Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
Braden Galloway (Clemson)
2018 3*
41
858
Daniel Moraga (Pitt)
2019 3* (JUCO)
13
211
While Moraga was rated higher with the recruiting services, it is Galloway who has been more productive this season. Not to mention the Tigers also have Davis Allen they like to use. The two have combined to catch 30 passes this season while Moraga has just four.
Advantage: Clemson
Offensive Line
Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
LT Jackson Carman (Clemson)
2018 5*
1
17
LG Matt Bockhorst
2017 4*
17
240
C Cade Stewart
2016 3*
163
2021
RG Will Putnam
2019 4*
5
101
RT Jordan McFadden
2018 3*
66
819
LT Carter Warren (Pitt)
2017 3*
48
454
LG Bryce Hargrove
2016 3*
69
1478
C Jimmy Morrissey
2016 Unranked
Unranked
Unranked
RG Jake Kradel
2018 3*
29
682
RT Gabe Houy
2017 3*
109
1165
The Tigers have three former blue-chip players along the offensive line, including one former five-star. They have not quite lived up to expectations up to this point in the season, but Clemson still has the edge over a group of Pitt linemen full of players who weren't highly recruited.
Advantage: Clemson
Defensive Line
Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
DE K.J. Henry (Clemson)
2018 5*
3
14
DT Tyler Davis
2019 4*
12
137
DT Bryan Bresee
2020 5*
1
1 (18 all-time)
DE Myles Murphy
2020 5*
1
7
DE Patrick Jones II (Pitt)
2016 3*
59
1190
DT Tyler Bentley
2018 3*
72
1040
DT Devin Danielson
2018 3*
51
687
DE Rashad Weaver
2016 3*
93
1536
This Pitt defensive front can get after the quarterback. The Panthers lead the nation with 38 sacks and are second nationally with 4.75 sacks per game. And it all starts with that front four, Patrick Jones II in particular. However, this Clemson defensive line is pretty good too. The Tigers rank sixth nationally with 3.75 sacks per game. Also, Clemson gets Tyler Davis back and the big defensive tackle has been missed in recent weeks. These are two of the better defensive fronts in the country, but in this instance, the pure talent level gives the defending ACC Champions a slight edge.
Advantage: Clemson
Linebacker
Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
SAM Mike Jones Jr (Clemson)
2018 4*
15
210
MIKE Jake Venables
2018 3*
29
455
WILL Baylon Spector
2017 3*
45
609
LB Phil Campbell III (Pitt)
2016 3*
62 (Safety)
970
LB Chase Pine
2016 3*
41
579
LB Cam Bright
2017 3*
75
1157
Between the two teams, Mike Jones Jr is the only former blue-chip recruit. More proof that how a program develops its players matters as much as anything. Especially at linebacker. These are two solid linebacking groups, despite the fact that most weren't highly recruited. However, one player the Tigers are still missing is James Skalski and not having the quarterback of your defense on the field always hurts.
Advantage: Clemson
Secondary
Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
CB Derion Kendrick (Clemson)
2018 5*
4 (WR)
26
SS Lannden Zanders
2019 3*
61
781
FS Nolan Turner
2016 Unranked
Unranked
Unranked
CB Sheridan Jones
2019 4*
15
130
CB A.J. Woods (Pitt)
2019 3*
118 (ATH)
1465
SS Brandon Hill
2019 3*
50
645
FS Damar Hamlin
2016 4*
14
151
CB Jason Pinnock
2017 3*
150
1412
Clemson has more talent, while Pitt has a little more experience. To this point in the season though, the Panthers have been a tad better, while the Tigers have been prone to giving up the big play through the air.
Advantage: Pitt
