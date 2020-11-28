Pitt at Clemson: Recruiting Comparison

Pitt comes to Clemson this weekend looking to knock off the Tigers for the second time in a row in Death Valley. Clemson has not lost at home since the last time the Panthers visited back in November of 2016, a 43-42 loss that was one of the biggest upsets in all of college football that year.

This Clemson team comes in at 7-1, ranked third in the CFP Rankings, and just looking to finally get back on the field. After having last weekends game with Florida State postponed at the last minute, the Tigers have not played since the double-overtime loss to Notre Dame on November 7.

Pitt comes in at 5-4, but just 1-2 on the road, and the Panthers are coming off a 47-14 win over Virginia Tech, despite missing 16 players due to safety protocols.

This Pitt team is solid on both sides of the ball. They play an aggressive style of defense and lead the nation in sacks, but are also capable of putting some points on the board behind quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Recruiting Comparison:

Quarterback

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Trevor Lawrence 2018 5* 1 1 (No. 6 All-Time) Kenny Pickett 2017 3* 33 738

Lawrence will not have played in five weeks by the time this one kicks off. That's an awfully long time to be off for a quarterback and it's fair to question whether there will be some rust to knock off. In his second game back from injury, Pickett looked good last weekend in the win over Virginia Tech, throwing for over 400 yards with a couple of touchdowns.

Advantage: Clemson

Running Back

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Travis Etienne 2017 4* 15 213 Vincent Davis 2019 3* 52 856

Etienne's numbers might be down but he's still averaging almost 80-yards per game and more than 5 YPC. And he can beat you in a multitude of ways. Pitt goes with more of a committee approach but Davis leads the way, averaging about 40 yards per contest, on a dozen carries per game. However, Eitenne is one of the best backs in the nation.

Advantage: Clemson

Wide Receiver:

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank EJ Williams (Clemson) 2020 4* 13 69 Amari Rodgers 2017 4* 16 117 Cornell Powell 2016 4* 30 169 Shocky Jacques-Loius (Pitt) 2018 3* 87 531 Jared Wayne 2019 3* 178 1508 Jordan Addison 2020 4* 10 (ATH) 275

Dabo Swinney announced on Wednesday that Joseph Ngata will be out for at least a couple of weeks. Frank Ladson Jr. is still out too, meaning the coaches will either do some shuffling, with Brannon Spector starting in the slot or could freshman E.J. Williams be in line to make his first career start. Despite the injuries, the Tigers still have former blue-chip players in at least two spots, and will have two former Top-120 players in the rotation. There's also the fact that Powell is currently by far playing the best football of his career.

Advantage: Clemson

Tight End

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Braden Galloway (Clemson) 2018 3* 41 858 Daniel Moraga (Pitt) 2019 3* (JUCO) 13 211

While Moraga was rated higher with the recruiting services, it is Galloway who has been more productive this season. Not to mention the Tigers also have Davis Allen they like to use. The two have combined to catch 30 passes this season while Moraga has just four.

Advantage: Clemson

Offensive Line

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank LT Jackson Carman (Clemson) 2018 5* 1 17 LG Matt Bockhorst 2017 4* 17 240 C Cade Stewart 2016 3* 163 2021 RG Will Putnam 2019 4* 5 101 RT Jordan McFadden 2018 3* 66 819 LT Carter Warren (Pitt) 2017 3* 48 454 LG Bryce Hargrove 2016 3* 69 1478 C Jimmy Morrissey 2016 Unranked Unranked Unranked RG Jake Kradel 2018 3* 29 682 RT Gabe Houy 2017 3* 109 1165

The Tigers have three former blue-chip players along the offensive line, including one former five-star. They have not quite lived up to expectations up to this point in the season, but Clemson still has the edge over a group of Pitt linemen full of players who weren't highly recruited.

Advantage: Clemson

Defensive Line

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank DE K.J. Henry (Clemson) 2018 5* 3 14 DT Tyler Davis 2019 4* 12 137 DT Bryan Bresee 2020 5* 1 1 (18 all-time) DE Myles Murphy 2020 5* 1 7 DE Patrick Jones II (Pitt) 2016 3* 59 1190 DT Tyler Bentley 2018 3* 72 1040 DT Devin Danielson 2018 3* 51 687 DE Rashad Weaver 2016 3* 93 1536

This Pitt defensive front can get after the quarterback. The Panthers lead the nation with 38 sacks and are second nationally with 4.75 sacks per game. And it all starts with that front four, Patrick Jones II in particular. However, this Clemson defensive line is pretty good too. The Tigers rank sixth nationally with 3.75 sacks per game. Also, Clemson gets Tyler Davis back and the big defensive tackle has been missed in recent weeks. These are two of the better defensive fronts in the country, but in this instance, the pure talent level gives the defending ACC Champions a slight edge.

Advantage: Clemson

Linebacker

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank SAM Mike Jones Jr (Clemson) 2018 4* 15 210 MIKE Jake Venables 2018 3* 29 455 WILL Baylon Spector 2017 3* 45 609 LB Phil Campbell III (Pitt) 2016 3* 62 (Safety) 970 LB Chase Pine 2016 3* 41 579 LB Cam Bright 2017 3* 75 1157

Between the two teams, Mike Jones Jr is the only former blue-chip recruit. More proof that how a program develops its players matters as much as anything. Especially at linebacker. These are two solid linebacking groups, despite the fact that most weren't highly recruited. However, one player the Tigers are still missing is James Skalski and not having the quarterback of your defense on the field always hurts.

Advantage: Clemson

Secondary

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank CB Derion Kendrick (Clemson) 2018 5* 4 (WR) 26 SS Lannden Zanders 2019 3* 61 781 FS Nolan Turner 2016 Unranked Unranked Unranked CB Sheridan Jones 2019 4* 15 130 CB A.J. Woods (Pitt) 2019 3* 118 (ATH) 1465 SS Brandon Hill 2019 3* 50 645 FS Damar Hamlin 2016 4* 14 151 CB Jason Pinnock 2017 3* 150 1412

Clemson has more talent, while Pitt has a little more experience. To this point in the season though, the Panthers have been a tad better, while the Tigers have been prone to giving up the big play through the air.

Advantage: Pitt

