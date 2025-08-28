Players to Watch: Clemson Tigers Set to Host Over 30 NFL Scouts for Opening Weekend
Not only is the Clemson Tigers’ game against LSU big for both universities, but both schools have players who could hear their name called in the 2026 NFL Draft.
According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the opening weekend draw at Memorial Stadium will host 35 NFL Draft scouts to come see both teams. An estimated five NFL general managers will also be in attendance.
Both schools have prospects, but according to many mock drafts this summer, the home side has tended to have more standouts that NFL Draft analysts seem to like.
Undoubtedly, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik is a top player to watch on Saturday night. The senior finished the 2024 campaign strong, despite a College Football Playoff loss, throwing for 336 yards and three touchdowns against a strong passing defense in the Texas Longhorns.
In his junior season, Klubnik finished with 3,639 passing yards and 43 total touchdowns with six interceptions. The resume is enough for NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay, who took Klubnik with his No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns, in his 2026 preseason mock draft.
On the other side of the ball, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has reasons to have scouts and general managers think about choosing him as their franchise quarterback. In his first season with the Tigers, he threw for over 4,000 yards and 29 touchdowns.
A pocket passing gunslinger for head coach Brian Kelly, he has the attention of many draft analysts who believe he will be a first-round pick. CBS Sports’ Mike Renner has the Louisiana native remaining in his home state and playing for the New Orleans Saints with the No. 2 overall pick in his latest mock draft.
If defense rules the roost on Saturday night, it will be because of junior defensive end T.J. Parker, who McShay has as his No. 2 overall pick in his mock draft. Looked at for his power and ability to get to the quarterback, where he recorded 11 sacks and six forced fumbles for Clemson last year.
Defensive tackle Peter Woods will be another threat that many scouts are looking at. Switching between tackle and edge last season, the versatility provides a lot of power for defensive coordinator Tom Allen. Woods finished with 8.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks last season.
ESPN draft analyst Field Yates has the Alabaster, Alabama, native going in the No. 4 overall pick in his mock draft, going to the New York Giants.
In the secondary, Avieon Terrell has gotten plenty of first-round buzz, looking to follow in the footsteps of his brother, A.J., who was selected in the first round by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft.
SI’s Daniel Flick believes Terrell could even sneak into the Top 10, putting him as the No. 9 pick to the Miami Dolphins in his mock draft.
Offensive lineman Blake Miller and wide receiver Antonio Williams round out the first-round talent that many scouts and NFL staff will be looking for on Saturday night. Miller has started every game since his freshman year at right tackle with the Tigers, while Williams led the team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns a year ago.
All seven players will be healthy for the Week 1 contest, making it a rich amount of prospects for scouts and general managers to come see while entering the 2025 season. After all, the first week will tell them much more than any other week will.