Polarizing College Football Analyst Has National Championship Hopes for Clemson
It has been a rare occurrence for polarizing college football analyst Paul Finebaum to sing the praises of many schools outside of the Southeastern Conference, so for the Clemson Tigers this week, they should feel honored.
The Tigers found their way into the first iteration of the expanded College Football Playoffs last year after winning the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship over the SMU Mustangs. It marked the ninth conference title the program has won under head coach Dabo Swinney, and the 28th overall.
It was a quick exit for Clemson, however, who drew the Texas Longhorns for their first-round contest. The Longhorns won 38-24, but it was still a promising year for the Tigers with some key players taking major steps in their development.
Paul Finebaum Has Clemson Tigers in National Championship Picture
That development has been a big part of Swinney-led Clemson teams over the years and has played a key role in the program's two National Championships during his tenure.
It has even led Finebaum to put the program in the National Championship picture for the upcoming campaign.
“I think Clemson is in the national championship race,” Finebaum said this week on ESPN’s McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.
This is the same Paul Finebaum who famously questioned Swinney's staying power, mocked the program's stand on NIL, and scoffed at the thought of the Tigers being a modern dynasty.
The kicker? Finebaum may not be far off on his assessment.
Of course, nothing is certain until things happen on the field, but with Cade Klubnik returning for his senior season, the offense is in good hands. Plus, you can never count Swinney out. He helped lead the program back from an early-season loss last year at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs to the ACC title and a berth in the playoffs.
All it takes is a bite at the apple. With the team that Swinney has constructed, and Klubnik at the helm, Finebaum's assessment could come to fruition in 2025.