Clemson Tigers See Unbelievable Amount of First Round Picks in Latest Mock Draft
The Clemson Tigers just might be due for a big season in 2025 with the most talented roster they have had top to bottom in quite some time headed into the year.
Clearly, there are now some NFL scouts who are starting to take notice of the kind of star power Clemson is set to have this upcoming campaign.
As the 2024 NFL draft winds down following months of build up, the first thing many want to know is who the next set of high selections will be.
With the release of several early 2026 NFL mock drafts, the Tigers are getting some serious momentum.
On Monday morning, one of the most prominent draft media figures -- Todd McShay -- dropped a mock which features a ridiculous six Clemson players in the first round:
Perhaps the most notable part of McShay's draft as it relates to the Tigers is the fact that not only are there two top-five selections, there are four in the top-ten alone.
With Peter Woods coming off the board at No. 3 to the New York Giants and Cade Klubnik at No. 5 to the Cleveland Browns, this would presumably be coming off a huge season for each.
Beyond arguably the most valuable player on each side of the ball for Clemson though, it becomes interesting after that.
Rising senior tackle Blake Miller comes off the board at No. 8 to the Indianapolis Colts before the very next pick features edge rusher T.J. Parker at No. 9.
Finally, two more Tigers are selected much later on in cornerback Avieon Terrell at No. 27 and wide receiver Antonio Williams at No. 28.
If all six players were to actually go in the first round, undoubtedly it would mean the team as a whole was coming off a spectacular season.
There's still a year to go until these decisions are made, though clearly Clemson is set up very well this upcoming season.