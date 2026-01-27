Predicting Clemson's Primetime ACC Possibilities Following Schedule Release

All eyes on 2026, when the Clemson Tigers will look to build on an underwhelming 7-6 record to get back to the College Football Playoff.

Some of that picture has been cleared already, with the ACC releasing all of its teams’ full schedules for the 2026 season. Now, head coach Dabo Swinney knows where he will be each week.

Clemson will also begin the season at LSU on Sept. 5, most likely opening with a primetime game. Other potential ACC contests could be in primetime, and this is what Clemson Tigers on SI thinks those will be.

Cal (California Memorial Stadium), Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.

California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) will return for his sophomore season in 2026. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

This matchup will already be a primetime game, playing in the Friday night ACC game that is broadcast on ESPN that night.

It’s not a pushover, either for Clemson. California will look to turn heads under first-year head coach Tosh Lupoi, whose first home ACC game will be against Swinney’s Tigers. The Golden Bears also return freshman standout Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele at quarterback, who will look to make more noise for the team.

Clemson’s Friday night game will most likely be its first in ACC play. LSU is expected to be a primetime game, for various reasons, but this California test will be the Tigers’ first in an important ACC campaign.

Miami (Memorial Stadium), Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney will be one of the best receivers that Clemson will see next season. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Clemson always gives a night game to a quality opponent each season. Last year, it was LSU and Florida State. Next year, the Hurricanes seem primed to be that team.

For a team that made the National Championship in the 2025-26 season, it seems like a great decision. Miami will look to get to the ACC Championship and most likely be the favorite coming out of the gate. The Hurricanes return standout key players Mark Fletcher Jr. and Malachi Toney, while adding in Duke transfer quarterback Darian Mensah, most likely.

Especially if the Tigers start the season hot, which is a great possibility if they pass some eye tests early, then this matchup could be an ACC heavyweight fight in October. It would help define who is the best in the conference, and Clemson could have home-field advantage to prove its point.

Virginia Tech (Memorial Stadium), Oct. 24 at Noon

New Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin will look to make a splash in his first season in the ACC. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

In James Franklin’s first season with the team, he has rebuilt a strong Hokie team that will look to break through in the ACC. The Hokies’ toughest road test at that point of the season would end up being Clemson.

If Virginia Tech begins the season as it should, and Franklin gets some wins under his belt, it could end up being a battle between two of the top teams in the conference. Especially if either of the teams is ranked, a noon kickoff time in a primetime spot could be an option.

Putting two of arguably the best coaches in the country who have influenced the sport, it wouldn’t be out of the cards to have as many people watching it as possible.

Florida State (Doak Campbell Stadium), Oct. 31 at 3:30 p.m.

Florida State will look to rebound under Mike Norvell, who faces a critical season. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The ACC rivalry between the Tigers and Seminoles can bring in a large audience already, but both teams are looking to bounce back after underwhelming seasons in 2025.

Florida State retooled through the transfer portal in the offseason, picking up Auburn and Stanford transfer Ashton Daniels to compete for the starting quarterback role. The week before this game, the Seminoles also came off a bye week and had extra preparation.

On a Halloween afternoon game, as well as a Doak Campbell Stadium atmosphere that always comes to play, a primetime game would not be out of the cards, especially if both of these ACC teams come out of the gates hot to make a statement in 2026.

Syracuse (JMA Wireless Dome), Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown looks towards the bench against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

This is another game that could be scheduled for that Friday night game. Because of the point of the season that the teams would be in, if deemed necessary, the Tigers would have another primetime game.

There is a lot of unknown to this contest, especially in January, but the relationship between Fran Brown and Swinney has enough layers to make this a Friday night game. Clemson would be looking to get a win back after last season’s win for the Orange. Brown also brings back quarterback Steve Angeli, who lit the conference on fire before suffering a season-ending injury against the Tigers in September.

Don’t be shocked if this is a pivotal November Friday night game. However, if the injury bug or either team skids, three other games could take the spot: Virginia Tech at SMU, Duke at NC State or Louisville at Georgia Tech.