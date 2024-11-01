Predictions, Insider Picks, Analysis as Clemson Tigers Face Louisville
The Clemson Tigers are back on the field after their bye week as they hope to extend their winning streak to seven games as they host the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday night.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. eastern at Memorial Stadium, with the game to be broadcast on ESPN.
The No. 11 Tigers (6-1, 5-0 in ACC) haven’t lost since their season opener and they enter the game as one of four undefeated teams in the conference. There’s a chance that three of them could reach the end of the conference slate undefeated. But that’s a late November problem. Clemson has to get to that point first, and this game represents a three-week gauntlet against dangerous conference opponents.
This game is also Clemson’s last chance to impress the College Football Playoff committee before they drop their first rankings next Tuesday.
Louisville (5-3, 3-2) is basically out of the hunt for the ACC title game. It would take an abundance of chaos for that to happen. But, you can’t have chaos if you lose, and that’s what the Cardinals have on their mind on Saturday— creating chaos for Clemson.
So who wins? Here are the All Clemson staff’s predictions for the game.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Clemson 38, Louisville 31
If you watched that Louisville-Miami game a few weeks ago then you know the Cardinals can put up points. I think Clemson has a better defense than Miami, but Louisville brings an experienced quarterback in Tyler Shough, perhaps the most experienced the Tigers have faced this season. Coming off bye weeks can be tricky. The Tigers last two games have seen them get off to slow starts and then fast finishes. I think that’s what Clemson is in for again on Saturday night. Only this time it won’t be a blowout. The Cardinals have the offense to hold their own and make this one close.
Christian Rauh, Staff Writer
Clemson 41, Louisville 27
After the bye week, the Tigers will be ready to continue their chase for the top of the ACC. The team was on a hot streak, and other than the second half of the opening game against the Georgia Bulldogs, Clemson has played some of the best football in the country. That will continue this Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Clemson 42, Louisville 34
Coming off a bye week, the Clemson Tigers will face some stiff competition from the Louisville Cardinals. This game is incredibly important with a pair of daunting road trips to Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh the following two weeks. Clemson cannot afford a loss against the Cardinals and will handle business in a shootout.