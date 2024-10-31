Clemson Tigers Defensive Stars to Watch Against Louisville Cardinals
Six straight wins and six straight games in which the Clemson Tigers defense has understood the assignment, so to speak.
The Tigers (6-1, 5-0 ACC) have been on lockdown in their last four games, even after giving up 31 points to Virginia two weeks ago. Clemson is still allowing 18 points per game. It’s the kind of points allowed average that can allow the Tigers to take this winning streak deep into November.
And the next three weeks are critical. All three games are against ACC opponents and three more wins allow the Tigers to finish off the conference slate undefeated.
Louisville (5-3, 3-2) has won just two of its last five games and aside from its 52-45 shootout with Miami, the Cardinals’ defense has done a good, but not great, job of limiting trips to the end zone. Throw out the Hurricanes result and the Cardinals have allowed 28 points per game.
Here are three defensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest, set for 7:30 p.m. eastern on ESPN.
Clemson
DL Peter Woods
His numbers for the season don’t look great, but one has to keep in mind that he missed several games due to injury and his teammates have done a great job of picking up the slack. With two weeks of rest, he can build on the 12 tackles and one sack he’s accumulated in the games he’s been able to play in this season.
LB Wade Woodaz
He has one of the most balanced stat lines you'll find from a linebacker in the ACC. Woodaz has 49 tackles to lead the Tigers, including 25 solo stops (24 assists). He also has two sacks, an interception, and has defended two passes. Just as significant are the three forced fumbles he's created for Clemson in its first seven games.
DE T.J. Parker
No one has been better at getting to the quarterback for Clemson than Parker, who leads the team with five sacks. He's also forced two fumbles. While linebacker Barrett Carter has put together another fine season with three sacks, Parker has set the pace for the pass rush, and now that Woods is even healthier the pass rush looks to be full strength.
Louisville
DE Tramel Logan
With Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik entering the game as one of the best quarterbacks in the country, getting a player like Logan going in the pass rush is vital for the Cardinals. He is tied for the team lead with three sacks, but he only had two stops against Boston College and didn’t have a sack.
LB TJ Quinn
Game in and game out Quinn is the pace-setter at the linebacker position. He leads the Cardinals with 45 tackles and has a sack. Quinn put up some of his best numbers of his season against Boston College last week (nine tackles). If there's a key stop to be made in this game, count on Quinn to make it.
DL Ashton Gillotte
With Klubnik and Clemson running back Phil Mafah among the best runners in the ACC, it’s going to be key for Louisville to get defenders in the backfield. Gillotte could be one of the linemen to watch here. He has 27 tackles and two sacks, but he’s coming off a game in which he had 2.5 tackles for loss.