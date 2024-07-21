Preseason Publication Projects Clemson High Finisher in ACC Football Race
Phil Steele’s preseason publication is out, as is his preview of the ACC going into the 2024 season. He sees a close race at the top of the ACC.
Steele provided his preseason rankings and he had the Clemson Tigers at the top. But, he also had the Florida State Seminoles and the Miami Hurricanes at the top, too.
Yep, he had all three tied for first place in the preseason rankings, meaning that he could see any of those three teams reaching the ACC title game in December.
If it means anything, he did list Clemson first. Though with Florida State and Miami following, one could easily take that as alphabetical order.
That’s how close the margins are in the ACC, in Steele’s opinion.
Last season Florida State won the ACC with a 12-0 regular season and finishing at the top of the regular-season standings. The Seminoles went on to play Louisville in the ACC Championship Game and won, 16-6. But FSU was left out of the College Football Playoff.
Clemson finished 9-4 for the season but 4-4 in the ACC. Miami was 7-6 overall and 3-5 in league action.
The ACC is taking in three new members this season. SMU is coming to the league from the American Athletic Conference, while Cal and Stanford are joining from the Pac-12.
Steele also selected a dozen Clemson Tigers to his preseason All-ACC team.
The first-team selections were offensive tackle Blake Miller, linebacker Barrett Carter and long snapper Holden Caspersen.
The second-team selections were running back Phil Mafah, offensive guard Walker Parks and defensive end Peter Woods. The third-team selections were wide receiver Antonio Williams and defensive end TJ Parker. The fourth-team selections were tight end Jake Briningstool, defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart, cornerback Avieon Terrell and safety RJ Mickens.
ACC Media Days begins on Monday in Charlotte.
Clemson opens the season on Aug. 31 in Atlanta against Georgia. After the opener the Tigers return home for three straight games — vs. Appalachian State on Sept. 7, vs. NC State on Sept. 21 to open ACC play and vs. Stanford on Sept. 28, marking their first game against one of the league’s three new members, which includes Cal and SMU.
The rest of the schedule includes trips to Florida State Oct. 5 and Wake Forest on Oct. 12, followed two straight home contests with Virginia on Oct. 19 and Louisville on Nov. 2. Clemson then travels to Virginia Tech on Nov. 9 and Pitt on Nov. 16, followed by home games with The Citadel on Nov. 23 and South Carolina on Nov. 30.
Phil Steele Preseason ACC Rankings
- Clemson, Florida State, Miami (tie)
4. SMU, Virginia Tech, Louisville, NC State (tie)
8. North Carolina
9. Cal
10. Georgia Tech, Pitt
12. Syracuse, Wake Forest, Boston College (tie)
15. Virginia
16. Stanford, Duke (tie)