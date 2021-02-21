QB Spring Preview: Clemson Set to Begin Transition to Uiagalelei

As spring practice begins for Clemson, rising sophomore D.J. Uiagalelei will undoubtedly assume the role of starting quarterback, but there should be plenty of competition for the spots behind him on the depth chart.

For the first time since 2018, Dabo Swinney and Clemson will make the transition from one starting quarterback to the next when the D.J. Uiagalelei era officially begins with Wednesday's first spring practice.

After sitting for a season and learning behind Trevor Lawrence, Uiagalelei is now set to take over for the Tigers at the most important position on the field. And who better to learn from than the presumptive number-one overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

However, while the Tigers seem set as far as their starting quarterback goes, the competition for the backup job should be fierce throughout the spring. It's a battle that will likely extend into the summer and fall camp.

Here's a breakdown of the Tigers' QB room heading into 2021 spring practice:

Key Departures: Trevor Lawrence

Key Returning Players: D.J. Uiagalelei, Taisun Phommachanh, Hunter Helms

Early Enrollees: None

Position Coach: Brandon Streeter (6th season)

Top Dog: While the Clemson coaching staff will say that Uiagalelei hasn't won the job yet, there's no doubt about who Clemson's next starting quarterback is going to be. After gaining some valuable experience as a freshman in 2020, this will now be the second-year quarterback's offense. The staff will be counting on his leadership in not only the quarterback but with the entire offense.

Bounce Back: Phommachanh is heading into his third season with the program, meaning the coming spring will be a big one for him. He was a highly-touted player coming out of high school, but for whatever reason, Phommachanh just hasn't been able to put it together on the football field. Outside of him, there's very little experience behind Uiagalelei, so this might be a make-or-break spring for him.

Rising Star: Uiagalelei was very likely the most well-known backup quarterback in the nation in 2020. He will now start the spring as one of the preseason favorites to win the Heisman. There are very few players across the country, if any, whose star is rising faster than Uiagalelei's.

Developing Talent: One player to watch during the spring is Helms. In limited action as a freshman last season, Helms, a walk-on, played extremely well. It will be interesting to see just how hard he can push Phommachanh throughout the spring. Two true freshmen, Bubba Cunningham and Will Taylor, won't be on campus until the summer, so this spring is a chance for Helms to get plenty of reps and take a step forward.

Ken Ruinard

Hole to Fill: Having to replace Lawrence is no small feat, even if there is another elite-level quarterback like Uiagalelei on the roster that appears ready to step in and take over. Lawrence is a generational-type talent. He's a transcendent player that many considered the face of college football. Having to replace a player of his stature will come with a mountain of expectations for Uiagalelei, not to mention the enormous pressure that comes with playing quarterback for one of the top college football programs in the country. That is now underway.