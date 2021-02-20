WR Spring Preview: Clemson's Talented Group Looks to Establish Roles

While Clemson receivers Justyn Ross, Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson Jr. look to return to good health, younger receivers can use 2021 spring practice to prove themselves.

Clemson's 2021 receiving corps looks like on paper to be one of the deepest and potentially one of the most talented of the Dabo Swinney era.

That's saying a lot, and this spring will go a long way in establishing a unit that was ravaged by injuries a year ago. This is the time when roles will be established and players working their way back to good health will get needed reps with new quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

Meanwhile, the younger players will get an opportunity to learn and advance in their offensive knowledge with hopes of contributing to the passing game.

Here's a breakdown of the Tigers' receivers heading into 2021 spring practice, which begins Wednesday:

Key departures: Amari Rodgers, Cornell Powell

Key returning players: Justyn Ross, Frank Ladson Jr., Joseph Ngata, Brannon Spector, E.J. Williams, Ajou Ajou

Early enrollees: Beaux Collins, Dacari Collins

Position coach: Tyler Grisham (2nd season)

Top dog: Ross missed all of last season because of a congenital fusion in his spine, which led him to come back for another year at Clemson instead of turning pro. While he still can't be tackled and will be limited in the spring, he's the most polished receiver on the roster and will use the spring to continue his quest to get back on the field.

Ken Ruinard via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Bounce back: While Ladson was in a similar position as his fellow 2019 classmate in terms of injury last year, Ngata is the player to keep an eye on this spring. Swinney has been as complementary and promising of Ngata's talent as just about anyone in recent years, so expectations for a breakout season from the California product are legit.

Instant impact: Beaux Collins played with Uiagalelei at their California high school, so there should be instant chemistry. Plus, this Collins is the highest-rated receiver in a stellar 2021 recruiting class and might be talented enough to immediately factor into the offense.

Rising star: Williams has it all: size, speed, ability to make ridiculous catches. In other words, he's the kind of receiver who ends up being a high NFL draft pick at some point. The spring gives him a chance to find a more definitive role in the offense after playing in all 12 games, including making four starts, as a true freshman in 2020.

Developing talent: Ajou is a Canadian project who had short flashes a year ago, but the 6-foot-3, 215-pound outside receiver has a chance this spring to take the next step and show the coaching staff how much he learned in 2020.

Hole to fill: With Rogers, who led the team in receptions and yards last year, gone, somebody has to fill the slot role. The coaches will likely play around with different looks, including putting Ladson and Williams inside. Spector, who backed up Rodgers a year ago, will factor in as well. Troy Stellato, a freshman who will join the team this summer, was recruited to play that role at some point.