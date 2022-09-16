Randall Might be Missing Piece Clemson’s Offense Needs

If you look close enough, you can see some familiar themes in Clemson’s offense this year.

For one, it appears Clemson finally has an answer or two at slot receiver. Also, have you noticed the tight ends making plays?

No, it is not Hunter Renfrow, Ray-Ray McCloud, or Amari Rodgers in the slot. No, it’s not Dwayne Allen or Jordan Leggett at tight end. But it is obvious, through the first two games, Clemson has flashed its potential at those two positions.

Davis Allen and Jake Briningstool have made some plays at tight end, while it appears freshman Antonio Williams might be the next big thing in the slot. However, there is still one thing missing in Clemson’s offense.

There is no Mike Williams or Tee Higgins.

You know what I mean.

There is not that tall, physical wide receiver, who can outjump just about anyone for the football.

When the football is thrown to these kinds of players, most schools call these plays 50-50 balls. But at Clemson, especially when Mike Williams and Tee Higgins were there, they were called 80-20 balls. Eighty percent of the time they came down with the football.

But help might be on the way for Clemson, and it could come Saturday night for the fifth-ranked Tigers when they host Louisiana Tech at Memorial Stadium. Earlier this week, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said freshman wide receiver Adam Randall is cleared to play on Saturday.

He looked like he could have played last Saturday, as he dressed out for the first time this season. But he was held back with the expectations of playing against the Bulldogs.

“He has been just super excited,” Swinney said. “Just glad he is allowed to go full speed. He has been going for a couple of weeks pretty hard, but all on the scout team. I know they are glad he is gone from the scout team, but he has been working hard.”

In case you did not know, Randall tore his ACL and had surgery back in April near the end of spring practice. Swinney was not exactly sure when Randall could return, but he felt confident he would be back at some point during the season.

He was right.

“He looks great. It is just great to have him. He just brings a great presence,” Swinney said. “He is a high character kid. He is a high football IQ kid. High effort kid. Just unique, as far as who he is and what his skillset is.”

He is a big kid, also.

Randall is 6-foot-2, 230 pounds.

Prior to his injury in the spring, Randall was wowing his coaches and teammates with one big play after enough.

Is Randall the missing piece to this offense? Is he the next Mike Williams or Tee Higgins?

He may be. He certainly looks the part, and everything I have heard, he fits the part.

Now we just have to see him do it in a real-game situation. That could come this weekend, though Swinney indicated Randall will be limited in the Louisiana Tech game.

“It is just great to have him available and just build on it,” he said.

And who knows, maybe Randall will make a play or two and give Clemson fans a glimpse of what the offense might look like for the rest of the year.