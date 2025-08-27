Random Offseason Workouts Finally 'Leading to Something,' Clemson QB Klubnik Says
CLEMSON, S.C.-- Clemson Tigers senior quarterback Cade Klubnik spoke to the media ahead of the primetime matchup against LSU on Saturday night in Death Valley, detailing the offseason grind to the excitement of gameweek.
"Yeah, I think so, I mean, you got a random workout in February, and it's leading to something, and that is this Saturday, and then the next Saturday," he said. "Like you said, twelve opportunities. It's exciting to live out what you have been working for."
Klubnik and Clemson will have their hands full when ninth-ranked LSU comes to town to open the season on national television.
The game itself has received mixed reactions and has been dissected to death regarding possible matchups that favor one team, key things to look out for, and so on. Both teams have the same mascot and nickname, and both locations are referred to as "Death Valley."
If it had a pulse, it would have been broken down and discussed. Klubnik referred to what it will take for Clemson to come out on top and what has to be different for the first regular-season matchup between the two schools.
"Just do what we do, we don't have to do too much," he said. "I think sometimes you go into a first game and you feel like you gotta do all of these insane, crazy plays and make all of this wild stuff happen. But, at the end of the day, you just gotta do all of the routine plays, and do them really well, and do them routinely and be smart, be efficient, and just go rip it."
While the on-field topics regarding Saturday's game have been prevalent, Klubnik himself has also had to deal with off-field social media rumors.
During the week, a false message board rumor would start circulating, stating that Klubnik had been in a car accident, and Klubnik's mom reportedly had to dispel the rumors.
"Yeah, I was sitting at home just hanging out with my roommates and my mom calls me crying, and I'm like What's going on? She was seeing if I was ok and said that she had seen the post about it," he said. "That was the first thing I heard of it, then all of the calls and texts started coming in. I don't know who it was, but shame on them for the pain that they had to put the people that I love through."
Klubnik is perfectly healthy and ready to go on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.