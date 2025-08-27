What LSU Tigers' HC Brian Kelly Said About Clemson Tigers at Weekly SEC Coaches' Teleconference
On Wednesday, LSU Tigers’ head coach Brian Kelly answered questions for ten minutes on the weekly SEC Coaches’ Teleconference. Here is everything he said regarding the Clemson Tigers Week 1 game this Saturday.
On Facing Clemson Week 1
Similar to many fans and players alike, Kelly believes that everybody in Baton Rouge is excited for Saturday’s contest. With it being Week 1 as well, it creates a sense of anticipation throughout fall camp, with players circling the game as the first chance to showcase the team’s love.
“I think everybody’s in the same place at this time,” Kelly said. Excited, anticipating the opener for players, coaches, staff [and] fanbases is what this is all about: getting a chance to see your team play and perform. I’m excited about our team. I love the way that they’ve worked tirelessly since January to put themselves into a position to have a goal, a challenge in front of them in playing a top 5 team in Clemson.”
Kelly believes there’s still work to be done, similar to what many Clemson players are saying as well. There are still practices going on, and the LSU head coach will be making sure that his team won’t be missing a mark going into Saturday.
“I think, at this time of the year, everybody is waiting to play the game,” he said. “We’re still practicing, but you can tell guys have an eye for this opener. We’ve got a great challenge against an outstanding football team and program and what Dabo has done there is as good as anywhere in the country, so excited for the opportunity, but know it’s going to be a great challenge.”
On The New-Look LSU Team
The LSU Tigers took great pride in strengthening the team’s wide receiver room for quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who returns standout redshirt junior Aaron Anderson. Kelly was able to pick up Kentucky transfer Barion Brown and Oklahoma wideout Nick Anderson to help give his senior quarterback more weapons
“Supporting [Aaron] was crucial to us in the offseason,” he said, “and I think we did that and now he doesn’t have to be the only playmaker, and it makes it more difficult to defend him.”
As for other parts of the team, Kelly is happy with the team’s depth, most importantly. With potentially having to go through a 16-game season that lasts until the end of January, it’s now more imperative than ever to have strengths down your depth chart.
“That’s probably, at the end of the day, the biggest thing,” Kelly said. “Everyone talks about iron sharpening iron, we didn’t have iron all the time. We had iron vs. butter. Butter doesn’t like iron, so from that perspective, the competition in camp was so much better when you have the kind of depth that we have built here, and we still have some work to do.”
On Game Day Preparation For Clemson
Because of the early top 10 clash, Kelly put his team into a game-like routine early on in fall camp, making sure that the team was well regimented ahead of a start against a valuable opponent in Clemson.
“This was really about trying to get into a routine, so game week didn’t feel so unusual, and I think our guys really adapted well to understanding that even in camp, each day of the week, which is part of our in-season routine, was laid out,” Kelly said. “So, they knew what to expect, even in camp, in terms of what the practice was going to look like.”
The team has been playing loud music throughout practices to equalize the 80,000+ fans that will be present at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. Similar to other away SEC contests, where Kelly would prepare the team mentally for the noisy, hostile environments that the team would play in, he believes that his team has practiced the way that it will play to try to win the first Week 1 game under the LSU head coach.
“We’re going to find out,” Kelly said. “I think that allowed them to be a lot more intentional about their work each and every day, but, again, the proof is in how you perform. Our preparation was really good, we have to go perform now.”