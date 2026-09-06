Recapping Christopher Vizzina’s First Half as a Starter for Clemson in 2026

BATON ROUGE, La. – Redshirt junior quarterback Christopher Vizzina has waited for this moment. He’s spent three seasons in the Clemson program, primarily backing up Cade Klubnik and preparing for his opportunity.

That opportunity is here.

This Saturday, Vizzina took the field for his second career start against No. 11 LSU with most of the college football world watching. That said, here’s a drive-by-drive recap of how the veteran signal-caller performed throughout the first half in Baton Rouge.

DRIVE #1

Clemson opened its offensive night at the LSU 33 after opposing quarterback Sam Leavitt threw an interception on the second play from scrimmage. Offensive coordinator Chad Morris used tempo on each play of the series, but gained only 2 yards in the process. Junior Nolan Hauser connected on a 49-yard field goal, and Clemson took an early 3-0 lead.

DRIVE #2

Vizzina and the Tigers moved the ball to their own 49 after a first-down pass to Bryant Wesco Jr. that gained 22 yards. Morris isolated Wesco on LSU junior cornerback PJ Woodland, while the rest of the formation was a heavy set with multiple tight ends on the field.

From there, Clemson went three-and-out. A one-yard carry by Davidson put Clemson in a passing situation. On 3rd and 2, the sophomore lost a yard, bringing up a punt.

DRIVE #3

Trailing 10-3, Clemson took over at their own 21-yard line, but again struggled to move the ball against LSU’s stout defense. Vizzina connected with Brown for a four-yard pass on first down, but Johnson was unable to gain a yard on the following play.

Clemson tried to audible on third down before calling a timeout to prepare for third down. Then disaster struck. Vizzina tried to hit Wesco on a crossing route, but was intercepted by linebacker Charles Ross II, who took it back 30 yards for an LSU touchdown. Clemson trailed 17-3, and LSU took full control of the game.

DRIVE #4

Clemson tried a quarterback draw with Vizzina to begin the following series, but he was blasted in the backfield by Ross, sending the Death Valley crowd into another frenzy. The Tigers struggled at the line of scrimmage on the following two plays, and punted back to LSU to end the first quarter.

DRIVE #5

After LSU missed a 48-yard field goal, Clemson took over at their own 30-yard line. Vizzina narrowly missed throwing an interception to T.J. Dottery on second down, and then threw incomplete again on third down.

Of note, tailback Gideon Davidson broke free on a wheel route on third down, but Vizzina opted to throw underneath to Wesco after being pressured by Princewill Umanmielen. Clemson punted back to LSU after their third straight three-and-out.

DRIVE #6

Clemson fell behind 24-3 after an 8-yard touchdown run by Sam Leavitt, but Vizzina remained in the game to lead the offense.

LSU edge rusher Dylan Carpenter sacked Vizzina on first down, putting the Tigers behind the chains again. A second-down pass to T.J. Moore gained 7 yards, but Clemson was again unable to convert a 3rd down. It marked the offense’s fourth straight 3-and-out.

DRIVE #7

LSU pinned Clemson at its own 9-yard line with a coffin corner punt. Vizzina and Davidson collided on first down, leading to a loss of two yards. An incomplete pass and third-down carry by Davidson punctuated the drive.

DRIVE #8

Clemson was forced to punt again to end the first half. Tait Reynolds took over for Vizzina, completing a seven-yard pass to Brown but also taking a drive-killing sack. The Tigers went into halftime trailing 31-3 to LSU at Tiger Stadium.