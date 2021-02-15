FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage BoardSI.com
Search
Urban Meyer Elated After Lawrence Pro Day: 'That's a Guy That Loves Football and Is Confident in His Ability'

Urban Meyer Elated After Lawrence Pro Day: 'That's a Guy That Loves Football and Is Confident in His Ability'

After a swiftly put together a Pro Day for former Tiger QB Trevor Lawerence, Urban Meyer gave his thoughts to Jane Slater of the NFL Network, and just like most, coach Meyer spoke very highly of his potential rookie QB.
Author:
Publish date:

Deciding to expedite his surgery and put together a personal pro day quickly for NFL scouts and coaches was a decision made by Trevor Lawrence after a zoom call with Jacksonville Jaguar's new head coach Urban Meyer, leaving Lawrence with a chance to improve his timeline moving forward for whatever team drafts him.

"Found out about a week ago he had a shoulder, a left labrum tear. We've had a bunch of phone calls with him," Meyer said. "We did a Zoom call with him and I asked him. There are three choices you have. No. 1, you can wait until March 11 Pro Day – but now you are getting near August [for a recovery time]. That's getting late because it's a five-month recovery. It's a six-month injury. 

"The second thing, you can not throw. He's probably a good enough player, but he said, 'I'm not doing that.' Third thing, I said why don't you just grab the ball and go throw for a little bit? I'd like to send our coordinator and passing-game coordinator to watch. They've never seen him. I've seen him, so he said, 'Let's go.'"

Seeing Lawrence's initiative was profound to coach Meyer.

"That was it. Next thing I know, we're here at a Pro Day that they put together (quickly). That's a guy that loves football and is confident in his ability."

Seventeen NFL team's personnel attended Lawrence's pro day, but only one seemingly has a chance to call his name on draft night.

More From All Clemson

Trevor Lawrence Named The Top Quarterback Prospect in Recent Memory

Swinney and the NCAA Transfer Portal: Today is Not the Day

Clemson Football 2020 Season Grades: Linebackers

USATSI_15565564
Football

Urban Meyer Elated After Lawrence Pro Day: 'That's a Guy That Loves Football and Is Confident in His Ability'

USATSI_15565568_168387971_lowres
Football

Monday Morning Reset: Next Stop for Trevor Lawrence: Jacksonville

USATSI_15387316_168387971_lowres
Football

Swinney and the NCAA Transfer Portal: Today is Not the Day

USATSI_15336483_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson Football 2020 Season Grades: Linebackers

USATSI_15245827
Football

Trevor Lawrence Named The Top Quarterback Prospect in Recent Memory

USATSI_15337098
Football

2021 WR Corps Could Be Dabo's Best Ever

USATSI_14103434_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson Football 2020 Season Grades: Defensive Line

ALLClemsonShow_OutlinesWhitePurpleWhiteOnOrangeEffect5Stadium
Football

WATCH: All Clemson Show 2/10