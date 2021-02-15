Urban Meyer Elated After Lawrence Pro Day: 'That's a Guy That Loves Football and Is Confident in His Ability'

Deciding to expedite his surgery and put together a personal pro day quickly for NFL scouts and coaches was a decision made by Trevor Lawrence after a zoom call with Jacksonville Jaguar's new head coach Urban Meyer, leaving Lawrence with a chance to improve his timeline moving forward for whatever team drafts him.

"Found out about a week ago he had a shoulder, a left labrum tear. We've had a bunch of phone calls with him," Meyer said. "We did a Zoom call with him and I asked him. There are three choices you have. No. 1, you can wait until March 11 Pro Day – but now you are getting near August [for a recovery time]. That's getting late because it's a five-month recovery. It's a six-month injury.

"The second thing, you can not throw. He's probably a good enough player, but he said, 'I'm not doing that.' Third thing, I said why don't you just grab the ball and go throw for a little bit? I'd like to send our coordinator and passing-game coordinator to watch. They've never seen him. I've seen him, so he said, 'Let's go.'"

Seeing Lawrence's initiative was profound to coach Meyer.

"That was it. Next thing I know, we're here at a Pro Day that they put together (quickly). That's a guy that loves football and is confident in his ability."

Seventeen NFL team's personnel attended Lawrence's pro day, but only one seemingly has a chance to call his name on draft night.

