Report: Texans Planned to Trade Deshaun Watson Prior to Allegations, Lawsuits

According to a report, the Texans were planning to trade Deshaun Watson prior the sexual assault allegations against the disgruntled quarterback surfaced.

For weeks the Houston Texans have maintained that the organization had no plans of trading Deshaun Watson, despite the star quarterback's request for a move earlier in the year.

Now it appears as if that may have not been the case. According to a new report, Houston was planning on trading the disgruntled quarterback prior to the NFL Draft.

"After Watson met with coach David Culley on a Zoom conference call earlier this month and reiterated his determination to leave the Texans, they planned to trade him by the draft rather than endure a long holdout that would delay the rebuild," said the Houston Chronicle's John McClain.

However, Watson is now currently facing a total of 16 lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and the NFL is also looking into the allegations, meaning any trade talks involving the former Clemson standout have almost assuredly been put on hold.

Just in the past week the Texans have signed free agent Tyrod Taylor and brought in Ryan Finley via a trade with the Bengals, suggesting at the very least the Texans could be preparing for life without Watson.

Watson issued a denial on Twitter after the first allegation surfaced, and on Tuesday his attorney, Rusty Hardin, issued another statement on the quarterback's behalf.

“I believe that any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false,” Hardin said.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney also chimed in regarding the character of his former star player after practice on Monday.

"Three years here, as a player, I think I had a chance to yell at him one time," Swinney said. "He was five minutes late to a team meeting that he overslept for, and that's it. So, I mean that's the Deshaun I know. I can only base my thoughts on my experiences we have, which have been, you know, just wonderful. And, again, love him like a son and we'll just have to see where everything else goes for sure."

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!