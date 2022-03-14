Dabo Swinney likes what he is seeing from Will Putnam

CLEMSON, S.C. — It is early, but so far, the returns on Clemson Football’s search for a new center is going well.

The Tigers moved Will Putnam from right guard to center this spring due to Hunter Rayburn’s medical retirement from football and Mason Trotter’s lack of availability this coming season.

Word is, Putnam is adjusting well to his new position, especially when it comes to snapping the football.

“He is doing great. In fact, I just told the team that. I only noticed him one time today and that is a great thing. He had one bad snap,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said following Wednesday’s practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility. “This guy has never snapped and now, all of sudden. It is one thing being in shorts and thud practice and it is another thing when you are going live, and you are running outside-zone and you have to snap, and you have to climb and snap. It is a different animal. He is really doing a good job. I am really proud of him.”

Putnam got about 30 reps going against Clemson’s defense on Wednesday. The one bad snap Swinney was talking about was a low one.

“He is really doing a good job. He has worked hard at it, which does not shock me,” Swinney said. “That is just how he is wired. That is his DNA. When he commits to something, he is going to be to the extreme of it.”

Putnam, who reclassified as a junior on the football field, has spent the last three years playing guard. He has played in 33 games overall and started a combined 22 times the last two seasons.

Swinney also reported redshirt sophomore Trent Howard has done a nice job and is pleased with his progress to this point. Redshirt freshman Ryan Linthicum is still coming along.

“We are developing the type of depth there that we need,” the Clemson coach said.