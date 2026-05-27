Clemson Offensive Line Target Announces Commitment Date, Talks Positive Relationship With Matt Luke

As the Clemson Tigers look to continue their recent recruiting momentum, a battle for one of the top offensive linemen in the southeast is nearing the finish line.

Four-star offensive tackle prospect JJ Brown announced that he will reveal his college commitment on June 23 during a livestream on the Rivals YouTube channel.

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star OT JJ Brown will announce his commitment live on the Rivals YouTube channel on June 23📺



Who will he choose?



Read: https://t.co/cpspibZL41 pic.twitter.com/rhJXN3bEOf — Rivals (@Rivals) May 26, 2026

Brown, a standout from Parkview High School in Georgia, has emerged as one of Clemson’s top targets up front in the 2027 class. Just a few weeks back, the Tigers made the cut for Brown’s final six schools, including Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Auburn, and Kentucky.

6️⃣ TOP SCHOOLS 6️⃣



Parkview (Ga.) OL JJ Brown has named his final six schools + the four he will take official visits to, including a recent add for the May 29-31 weekend.



Brown dives in on each.



VIP: https://t.co/98hEB1gkhI pic.twitter.com/W8n2c7wgAi — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) May 11, 2026

The highly touted tackle is scheduled to visit Clemson this upcoming weekend, the first of four official visits on his docket.

When speaking with Clemson Tigers on SI recently, Brown emphasized that relationships and development remain the two biggest factors in his recruitment.

“I’m big on relationships,” Brown said. “The second thing would probably be development, because at the end of the day, I’m trying to make it to the National Football League.”

Brown also spoke highly of his relationship with Tigers offensive line coach Matt Luke, who would oversee that development.

“My relationship with Coach Luke has been really good,” Brown said. “I know that he has developed players. Blake Miller just went in the first round, and he’s telling me that I’m the next one up. He told me: you’re athletic, you’re strong enough, and I believe if you get the right tools, you're going to be a first-rounder.”

Speaking of those tools, Brown measures at 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds with the athletic traits to make start after start at the Power Four level. According to Brown, Clemson’s staff has consistently viewed him as an outside lineman rather than an interior option. Athleticism and strength are two areas that they see as key points to improve upon in college.

“You’ve got to have a lot of athleticism to play,” Brown said. “You’re playing against guys running 4.4s and 4.5s (40-yard dashes) off the edge, so you have to be able to get to your spot and withstand whatever they have. I would also say that I need to work on my strength. Everybody is strong [in the NFL], everybody is strong in college. It’s not just like playing against people in high school, where they might be 5-foot-8, and like 200 pounds.”

Also of note, Brown added that receiving an offer from the program carries significance to him for a personal reason.

“I was a big Clemson fan growing up,” he said. “I love Clemson, but I’m not biased to anything right now.”

Clemson will now look to make a strong impression during Brown’s official visit before his June 23 decision date arrives.