Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    So far so good, as Tigers report to Orlando
    Publish date:

    So far so good, as Tigers report to Orlando

    New variant is not an issue for Clemson or Iowa State, at this time
    Author:

    New variant is not an issue for Clemson or Iowa State, at this time

    As the Clemson football team reported to Orlando, Florida on Thursday to get set for Wednesday’s Cheez-It Bowl against Iowa State, Omicron—the new COVID variant—has not been an issue at this point. And the Clemson administration hopes it does not become one.

    “I talked to Coach (Dabo) Swinney earlier today, and we are excited and fired up for the bowl game, of course,” said new athletic director Graham Neff, who was officially hired by the Clemson Board of Trustees on Thursday. “But the here and now of Omicron and creating safe environments for our student-athletes, and still being able to compete and compete successfully, is Day 0, Day 1. That is just at hand, of course. Working though the opportunities and management of that is docket zero, sort of speak.”

    But the variant is causing issues in college athletics as a whole and has already forced Texas A&M to back out of its appearance in the Gator Bowl, which left Wake Forest and the popular bowl game scrambling to find a replacement. Rutgers ultimately stepped in for the Aggies and will play the Demon Deacons on New Year’s Eve in Jacksonville, Florida.

    As for Clemson and Iowa State, Neff says everything at the moment seems to be okay. Iowa State athletic director, Jamie Pollard, has also indicated everything appears to be good for the Cyclones to play on Wednesday, as well.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Walker Parks

    So far so good, as Tigers report to Orlando

    As the Clemson football team reported to Orlando, Florida on Thursday to get set for Wednesday’s Cheez-It Bowl against Iowa State, Omicron—the new COVID variant—has not been an issue at this point. And the Clemson administration hopes it does not become one.

    Clemson RB Will Shipley and Phil Mafah

    Clemson Completes First Practice in Orlando

    After convening in Orlando on Thursday evening, the Clemson Tigers completed their first on-site practice in Florida on Friday in preparation for their upcoming game against the Iowa State Cyclones in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl.

    Brandon Streeter

    Streeter Looking to Bring Aggressive Mentality to Role as Clemson Offensive Coordinator

    Look for the Tigers to have an aggressive mindset on the offensive side of the ball with new offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter calling the plays.

    “We are in really good shape,” Neff said. “As we really departed campus, I know they practiced. I believe, as late as Sunday. Then Coach Swinney cut the roster loose and the staff for a couple of days with their families, and as I said, they are rendezvousing down there.

    “Obviously, with travel and seeing family over the past couple of days, we are going to look to manage and have a good safe environment down in Orlando.”

    The Clemson Football team reported to Orlando on Thursday and had a team meeting. Neff said they will see how the next five days unfolds, but he feels, as the Tigers and Cyclones get set to play, they will be in a really good environment.

    “I think we are coming into a really good slate,” he said. “I actually talked with Jamie Pollard, who is the athletic director at Iowa State, my counterpart now, yesterday and have been in cadence with Jamie over the past week. They are also in good stead and are looking to report and have a good week down in Orlando.”

    Clemson and Iowa State are expected to kick off at 5:45 p.m., eastern time, on Wednesday in the Cheez-It Bowl from Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The game is slated to be televised on ESPN.

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

    More Clemson

    Walker Parks
    Football

    So far so good, as Tigers report to Orlando

    40 seconds ago
    Clemson RB Will Shipley and Phil Mafah
    Football

    Clemson Completes First Practice in Orlando

    53 minutes ago
    Brandon Streeter
    Football

    Streeter Looking to Bring Aggressive Mentality to Role as Clemson Offensive Coordinator

    3 hours ago
    Clemson 2022 WR signee Adam Randall
    Recruiting

    Two Great Receivers Born to Come to Clemson On Same Day

    8 hours ago
    IMG_6269
    Football

    Mickey Conn Brings Leadership to Partner with New Clemson DC Wesley Goodwin

    20 hours ago
    jaren-kanak
    Recruiting

    Highly-Touted 2022 LB Decommits From Clemson

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17391944
    Tigers in the NFL

    Renfrow Snubbed on Pro Bowl Selection; Remains an Alternate

    Dec 23, 2021
    Brandon Streeter watches Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei practice for the Cheez-It Bowl against Iowa State
    Football

    Streeter Brings Different Perspective to Role as Clemson Offensive Coordinator

    Dec 23, 2021