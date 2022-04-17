Spring Review: Clemson has Three Players Who Could Record 10-Plus Sacks

CLEMSON, S.C. — Lemanski Hall believes he has three guys at defensive end that are capable of recording double digit sacks this season – Myles Murphy, Xavier Thomas and K.J. Henry.

That is saying something considering Clemson did not have a single person with double-digit sacks in each of the previous three years. In fact, Clelin Ferrell was the last Tiger to record double digit sacks in a season when he led the ACC with 11.5 in 2018.

The last time Clemson had multiple players tally double digit sack totals was in 2015. That year, Shaq Lawson had 12.5 sacks, while Kevin Dodd tallied 12.

“My word for my group is consistency. We do want to have any ebbs and flows,” Hall said. “I don’t want you to come out one day and your hot and then the next day or two I don’t see you anymore. You don’t make plays.

“At the end of the day, it is about production as well, right? I have some guys that can produce some high numbers. Tackles, sacks, TFLs, all of those things. I want my guys to play fast. I want them to play free and don’t worry about making mistakes. Hopefully, we can get that done.”

Clemson ranked second last year in sacks, getting to the quarterback 42 times in 13 games. Murphy led the Tigers with seven sacks. Henry had 4.5, while Thomas recorded 3.5.

What is different about the defensive ends this season or the defensive line as a whole? Experience for one. Clemson returns its entire defensive front from last year.

“We have a lot of chemistry together. We know how to play with each other. We are playing well,” Murphy said. “We know how to scheme against every offensive line we play against. We are doing a very good job.”

The Tigers will also welcome back All-American candidate Bryan Bresee at defensive tackle. He missed nine games last season after tearing his ACL at NC State.

Justin Mascoll is another defensive end who is capable of putting up big numbers this fall. He has 64 tackles and 11 starts in his career.

In the middle, defensive tackles Tyler Davis, Ruke Orhorhoro, Tre Williams, Etinosa Reuben and Payton Page are back, while former five-star defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart is healthy for the first time in his college career.

“As far as going into the summer, we just need to stay focused in skills and drills. We just need to hone in on that and hone in on the technical stuff and stay in shape,” Murphy said. “That is the biggest thing for all of us. Stay moving and don’t take an entire week off… Stay active. Stay moving and stay in shape. That is the biggest thing.”

Clemson will begin summer skills and drills in May. Fall camp will begin near the end of July.