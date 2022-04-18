Spring practice has concluded at Clemson with the Tigers still facing questions about the most important position on the field.

However, there are no questions about who the starter is, as head coach Dabo Swinney made it clear after the spring game that was incumbent DJ Uiagalelei.

“DJ is definitely our starter,” Swinney said. “He has had a great spring. He has not done anything to not be the starter."

Uiagalelei is coming off a sophomore season that saw him rank at or near the bottom of most statistical categories in the ACC, throwing more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (9). It was a season that saw the quarterback have his share of struggles, most notably with accuracy, as Uiagalelei completed just 56% of his passes.

While many were hoping he would show marked improvement in the spring game, that just wasn't the case, although the lighter Uiagalelei did look improved in some areas. His footwork and decision-making were better, and he was getting the ball out quicker.

At the same time, there were still some issues with accuracy, as a number of balls were off-target, with the quarterback hitting on less than half of his pass attempts (17-36). Although to be fair, he was also the victim of multiple drops.

It's also worth noting that he was playing behind a patchwork offensive line that was no match for Clemson's deep and talented defensive front, and with an injury-depleted group of wide receivers.

That isn't to say the news is all bad, though. Clemson is still in a much better spot at quarterback coming out of spring than it was a season ago. Behind Uiagalelei is freshman Cade Klubnik, the number one quarterback in the country in the last recruiting cycle.

Coaches and teammates have raved about Klubnik all spring, and while it was far from perfect, the young quarterback certainly looked the part in the spring game.

"Cade is a really talented player," Swinney said. "We got two guys, I think, that can win at a high level, just like when Trevor [Lawrence] and DJ were coming out of the spring.”

Klubnik was 15-23 for 106 yards in the spring game. He looked polished, and he looked ready, despite still needing to add a little more weight. He also brings the threat of the quarterback run to the offense, something that was missing in 2021.

However, while some fans are thirsting for a quarterback controversy, there doesn't appear to be one. At least for now. Perhaps it was a little unrealistic to have expected Uiagalelei to make that kind of jump in just 15 spring practices. He still has the summer and all of fall camp to work on making improvements.

One thing does appear certain, though, and that is Swinney fully believes he has two quarterbacks he can win with.

“It is not often you can say that, but I have seen enough from both of those guys to know that,” Swinney said. “So, it is a good situation.”

Another thing that is also certain, if Uiagalelei's struggles continue into the season, Clemson has another viable option sitting on the bench, something the Tigers did not have last season. For now, though, questions still remain.

Uiagalelei is in the top-5 Heisman candidates for 2022, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Reigning Heisman winner and Alabama QB Bryce Young (+200), Ohio State QB CJ Stroud (+400), QB Caleb Williams (+1400) and Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke (+2000) are ahead of Uiagalelei (+25000).

