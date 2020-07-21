This isn't a conversation that's supposed to be had in July 2020.

It's one that should come in January at the very earliest, but with great uncertainty surrounding a fall college football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's still unclear if some of the sport's brightest stars will be suiting up when it is deemed appropriate to play.

If the powers that be determine that it's not safe to play college football in August or September, there could be a shift toward a spring season in hopes of lower positive coronavirus tests across the country or even a vaccine. Non-Power 5 teams are already getting closer to that potential decision.

With the NFL staying stern on holding its next draft in April 2021, that could force many student-athletes who were planning on playing one more season of college football with the decision to give up their amateur status for the pros.

It's hard to imagine, but Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne might not ever finish the careers they set out to complete with the 2020 season, but NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah told The Athletic that 40-50 players could sit out a spring season and that agents are already pushing for that.

Clemson's two brightest stars could both be first-round selections in the 2021 NFL Draft. This might leave Clemson, and other elite teams, with the tall task of replacing some of their best players before meaningful games begin.

It could mean the difference between winning a national title and having a growing-pains kind of season.

How many players Clemson could lose if there were a spring season and an NFL draft is hard to pinpoint, but other names to consider are left tackle Jackson Carman, defensive end Xavier Thomas and cornerback Derion Kendrick.

Based on the prospects of college football starting in March or April, here are seven Clemson players who would need to step into huge roles for the Tigers to remain a top contender:

Quarterbacks Taisun Phommachanh/D.J. Uiagalelei

Clemson has arguably the strongest, most talented quarterback room in college football, but Lawrence being one of the top two at the position in the game is a huge reason for that. Should he skip his junior season, the Tigers lose a QB who has a 25-1 record as the starter and won the national title in 2018.

His successor was supposed to get another year to learn and develop, but that process could be rushed in a spring campaign. Uiagalelei has the pedigree to follow the legacies left behind by Deshaun Watson and Lawrence but is he ready to do what Lawrence did and take Clemson all the way as a freshman? It's not for sure that he'd be the starter. Phommachanh could have the upper hand in being Lawrence's backup this fall after getting rave reviews from offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. Clemson's starting QB is one of the most important roles in all college football right now, and it would be taken over by a player who's never started a game at this level.

Running back Lyn-J Dixon

Etienne is one of the most explosive rushers in the game. He owns multiple records at Clemson and in the ACC, and he came back for his senior season to supplant himself as one of the greatest of all-time and showcase his entire skillset for the pros. But he could be the first running back taken in the draft and would have no reason to return to college in the spring.

Enter Dixon, whose 7.12 yards per carry ranks second in Clemson history to Etienne. However, these are huge shoes to fill, and while Dixon has waited his turn, he hasn't proven he can be as consistent and explosive as Etienne. To be fair, few backs have, and Dixon would have plenty of competition in the RB room, but if he wasn't up to the task as the starter, it could hold back Clemson's offense and put more pressure on a young QB.

Offensive lineman Blake Vinson

Should Carman, a junior who likely isn't a first-round pick at this point, decide not to play another college season, it would leave Clemson with no returning starters along the offensive line. Cross-training at all positions is standard for coach Robbie Caldwell, so the Tigers would likely move Jordan McFadden over the left side or switch Will Putnam from guard to tackle.

It would still leave a hole that Vinson, who missed most of last season and some of the shortened offseason while recovering from a patella injury, would have to step into and play well. He spent most of 2018 banged up and has only played 113 snaps in three years. Clemson's second-string O-line struggled mightily in the spring, so depth behind him would be an issue.

Linebacker James Skalski

The senior linebacker and leading returning tackler is already going to be relied on heavily this season. Skalski will have two new starting linebackers beside him, and the quarterback of the defense has tons of responsibility. Should the Tigers be down a pass rusher in Thomas, Skalski could have to pick up the slack if redshirt sophomore K.J. Henry or freshmen Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee aren't instant stars.

Venables is a blitz-often coordinator, and Skalski might be asked to do nearly everything near the line of scrimmage, especially with last year's star Isaiah Simmons already gone to the NFL.

Cornerback Andrew Booth

Kendrick leaving even if he plays a junior season this fall isn't completely determined, but should he never get the chance to live up to high expectations, would he take his chances at the next level? He's seen as a potential second-round pick by some draft analysts.

Should Clemson have another void to fill at cornerback — A.J. Terrell left early and was selected in the first round by the Atlanta Falcons — Brent Venables would have very inexperienced corners on his hands. The Tigers have talent, though, and Booth could end up being the beneficiary, but there will likely be some needed growth. He was limited last year by a knee injury that took well into the spring to heal. Mario Goodrich could be a starter, but he's dealt with health issues much of his career. It would become a much thinner position and likely force Booth to play well or for Clemson to rely on players who have seen little to no action.

Receiver Frank Ladson

The Tigers are already down a starting receiver in Justyn Ross, who was ready to emerge as a high NFL draft pick in 2020 until he had surgery to correct congenital fusion in his spine. Maybe there's an outside chance he could play a spring season, but if he doesn't, that leaves Amari Rodgers as the veteran of the group the likely beneficiary of Lawrence passes in a fall season.

Rodgers wasted little time announcing he would return for his senior season last December after coming back from an ACL injury last year, but would a player who's already been in school so long want to wait until the 2022 NFL Draft or take his chances in the pros? If he did, the heat goes up on Ladson, who's already expected to take on a bigger role. He or Joseph Ngata would instantly have to become a star or the excellent passing game could really struggle.