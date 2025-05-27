All Clemson

Star Clemson Quarterback Makes Cover of College Football 26 Video Game

The cover of the highly anticipated NCAA football game was just released, and the Clemson Tigers were represented by their star quarterback.

Jacob Moss

The Clemson Tigers football annual Orange and White Spring game was held on April 5, 2025, at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) on tthe sidelines. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) on the sidelines.
/ ALEX HICKS / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As summer begins and college football inches closer, fans everywhere are eagerly anticipating the release of EA Sports' NCAA Football 26 video game to help get them through the remainder of the offseason.

Last year saw the return of the beloved franchise after a 13-year hiatus, quickly becoming the highest-selling game of the year to that point.

After this massive success, EA Sports is set to drop their newest addition on July 10.

While the release date is still over a month away, the developers dropped the covers for both the base version of the game and the deluxe version as a way to drum up hype and boost preorder numbers.

The base version featured two star wideouts in the Alabama Crimson Tide's Ryan Williams and Ohio State Buckeyes' Jeremiah Smith.

The deluxe version of the game, however, featured several other prominent figures in the sport, and one Clemson Tiger was included in this grouping in quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Also featured in the deluxe edition cover is the Tigers' beloved mascot and a member of the school's iconic Tiger Marching Band.

Klubnik's inclusion is well deserved, as the cover of these games is usually reserved for the best players in the sport.

The rising senior passed for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns last year and is expected by many to become one of the nation's top quarterbacks in 2025.

This comes as just the latest example of the hype both Klubnik and Clemson as a whole are receiving heading into the 2025 season.

After making their first College Football Playoff appearance in five years, the Tigers are poised to make a national title run.

Whether or not they get that far remains to be seen, but in the meantime, Clemson fans everywhere can lead their favorite team to virtual glory in July when College Football 26 drops.

