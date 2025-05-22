All Clemson

Prominent CFB Analyst Believes Clemson Football is Built to Win it All in 2025

The Clemson Tigers have taken a step back in recent years, but this analyst believes the team finally has a championship caliber roster once again in 2025.

Jacob Moss

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during Spring Practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, March 24, 2025.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during Spring Practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, March 24, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Clemson Tigers have been one of the most successful programs in college football over the past 15 years, but they've hit a bit of a speed bump recently. Last season marked the first time since the 2020 season that the Tigers were selected to the College Football Playoff, an appearance that ended in a disappointing first-round exit.

After several years of falling short of his national championship winning standards, though, head coach Dabo Swinney appears to finally have a roster capable of getting back to the mountain top this season.

Headlined by one of the nation's best quarterbacks in Cade Klubnik and an absolutely stacked supporting cast around him, the Tigers' 2025 roster looks a lot like the ones that helped bring home two national titles in three years.

College football analyst David Pollack also sees shades of those dominant late 2010's squads in this year's team as well, as he recently talked about on an episode of his "See Ball, Get Ball" podcast.

"I see the same things in this roster as I saw with Dabo's championship teams," Pollack said. "The trio of wide receivers. The quarterback position being solidified. I don't see an offensive line that is a bunch of hammers. That's not who they were then, either. But they are going to survive elsewhere. The defensive line is going to have a couple of first-round picks."

Pollack isn't the only one high on the talent Clemson is bringing back for 2025. Just about every pre-season awards watchlist has Tigers sprinkled up and down it. Klubnik himself has also received a massive amount of buzz as potentially being the best quarterback in the country.

As Pollack said, Swinney has finally built a roster that can enable them to make a serious run at their first national championship since the 2018 season. If Klubnik and the rest of the Tigers are able to live up to their lofty expectations, then Clemson could be in for a very special season.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jacob Moss
JACOB MOSS

Georgia native and avid Atlanta sports fan who has lived in the Charlotte area for the past eight years. Got started writing about sports for my middle school paper and haven’t stopped since. Graduate from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and proud 49er. Passionate sports writer who has covered everything from high school soccer to the NFL for several prominent outlets including the Charlotte Observer, ESPN, and the Carolina Panthers. Also covered the South Carolina Gamecocks football program as the lead beat writer for Last Word on College Football, and was a contributing writer for several other notable online publications such as Yardbarker. Lives and breathes sports and will watch whatever is on or in season. Favorite teams include the Braves, Hawks, Falcons, and Georgia Bulldogs. Massive Jordan Speith and Rory McIlroy fan on the PGA Tour

Home/Football