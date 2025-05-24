Clemson Football Most Equipped to Compete for Title Than They've Been in Some Time
The Clemson Tigers are making some real noise this spring ahead of a 2025 season where fans and media alike believe they are capable of doing something they have not done in a while.
In reality, it has not been all that long since Dabo Swinney's Tigers were relevant on the national scene, winning a title in 2018 and playing for another in 2019 along with two more College Football Playoff appearances since then.
The last few years have not felt the same as when Clemson was the premiere program in college football for a period in the late 2010s.
This year, though, that has the potential to change.
Clemson Tigers Have One of Nation's Most Well Constructed Rosters
For as impressive as the championship wins were over Nick Saban during the apex of what was the most accomplished dynasty the sport has ever seen, the talent acquisition was even better.
Swinney's teams matched the greatest acquirer of talent college football has ever seen, but lately it just has not quite been that way.
Many reasons have been given for that, whether it be Swinney's unapologetic commitment to his principles or other programs landing high-end prospects, but the Tigers have been just a notch below what is required in this sport to compete for trophies.
The roster right now feels different than anything Clemson has had for the last decade.
For one, the defensive line -- long a staple of the Tigers' title teams -- is back to the kind of dominant, multiple NFL first-round pick, blue chip talent that wins this program championships.
The wide receiver room, after multiple seasons of what has felt like nowhere close to the stud-filled units of old, is back to one of the nation's best.
And perhaps most importantly, they have an elite quarterback.
Cade Klubnik is not the generational talent Deshaun Watson or Trevor Lawrence was.
He is capable, however, of doing his best impression of the two legends during his senior season.
Klubnik is better than he's given credit for, and last year felt like a turning point.
With the wide receiver room now to match and a defense that is full of stars once again -- not to mention new faces to coach and guide them -- this Clemson team is different.
It remains to be seen whether or not that can end in a third championship in the Swinney era, but right now, this is certainly their best shot.