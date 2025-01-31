Star Quarterback for Clemson Tigers Hopes to Raise Draft Stock in Fourth Year
The Clemson Tigers wrapped up 2024 with a solid campaign and will be looking to build on that success in 2025.
It was a bounce back season for the Tigers in 2024 after a disappointing campaign in 2023. This past season, Clemson was able to win 10 games and once again secure an ACC title.
As the year progressed, the Tigers emerged as one of the best offensive teams in the country. While it was a bad start to the year against the Georgia Bulldogs, Clemson was able to right the ship and have an excellent season on that side of the ball.
One of the main reasons for the success of the program was the play of their junior quarterback. Cade Klubnik took a massive step forward in his development, becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the country by the end of the season.
In 2024, Klubnik totaled 3,639 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, and six intereceptions. Due to the extremely successful campaign, there was some thought that the talented quarterback could head to the NFL Draft.
However, he made the decision to come back for his senior year, giving the Tigers one of the best players in the country heading into the 2025 campaign.
Klubnik recently spoke about his decision to come back to Clemson for one more year on Field Yates’ podcast.
“I want to have a great fourth year, that is all I want to have,” Klubnik said. “I want to have the best year I have had yet and just catapult that draft stock, hopefully, even higher.”
The decision for Klubnik to come back to the Tigers was a massive one for the program. With him returning, they will have a Heisman candidate at the most important position on the field. Due to a lot of his teammates also being back in 2025 on the offensive side of the ball, they should have one of the best units in the entire country.
In terms of what’s next for Klubnik, he certainly appears to be an NFL-caliber quarterback based on what he did in his junior season. While he was one of the best passers in the country, he also proved that he can hurt teams with his legs as well.
Being able to do both effectively is important at the next level these days, with true pocket passers being rare.
Klubnik likely received feedback from scouts that he wasn’t going to be a first-round pick, making the decision to come back easier. As he heads into 2025, another strong season should surely catapult him to where he wants to be in the NFL Draft for 2026.