Now that spring practice is a distant memory for Clemson, it is time to turn the attention toward fall camp. While the spring session was cut short due to COVID-19, there were some things we learned during those nine practices.

However, not being able to get those final six practices in, along with the spring game, we weren't able to learn everything we otherwise might have.

Here are some of the things we know and some that are still to be determined:

1. Quarterback

What we learned: It's going to be one of the most talented quarterback rooms in the country. Coming off of his first loss in his college career, Trevor Lawrence came into spring as focused as ever. With former five-star recruit DJ Uiagalelei enrolling early to join Taisun Phommachanh and Lawrence, the Tigers are in solid shape heading into 2020.

Still needs to be answered: Most were expecting a tightly contested battle for the backup spot behind Lawrence. A battle many thought Uiagalelei would win. However, the shortened spring threw a wrench into those plans and likely made it harder for Uiagalelei to win the spot. Once fall camp begins, that is a competition that all will be watching.

2. Defensive Line

What we learned: Last season the Tigers had issues generating a pass rush with the front four. With the most recent recruiting class being full of elite-level defensive linemen, defensive coordinator Brent Venables will once again have a defensive front capable of wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.

Still needs to be answered: While the consensus is that the Tigers will once again feature a dominant front four, we still do not know exactly how the depth chart will eventually look. Will a move back to a more traditional 4-3 look help incumbents Xavier Thomas and Justin Foster hold off those talented freshmen, or can guys like Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee come in and not only crack the two-deep but ultimately win starting jobs?

3. Secondary

What we learned: Clemson loses one starting corner, both starting safeties and one of its key reserves at safety. Derion Kendrick and Nolan Turner both return, as does Mario Goodrich, who saw plenty of time last season. There's also a bevy of young talent that the coaching staff has the utmost confidence in to help fill out the depth chart.

Still needs to be answered: Outside of Kendrick, Turner, and Goodrich, there are a number of options as far as who could fill out the two-deep across the secondary. The 2019 recruiting class featured talented corners such as Andrew Booth Jr and Sheridan Jones, as well as safeties Lannden Zanders, Joseph Charleston and Ray Thornton. The battle for playing time could extend well into the season.

4. Offensive Line

What we learned: The Tigers may be losing four of their five starting offensive linemen, but there are players who have been waiting in the wings that are ready to take over. Matt Bockhorst, Cade Stewart, Jordan McFadden, and Will Putnam have all seen their share of snaps as backups, which should make the transition a smooth one.

Still needs to be answered: While it would seem like that starting roles are mostly set, there is a lot to be determined when it comes to the backups. This coaching staff is known for the way they cross-train the offensive linemen, and there is a lot to still be decided once fall arrives.

5. Running Back

What we learned: With the return of Travis Etienne for his senior season, Clemson will go into fall camp and the 2020 season with a great one-two punch at running back. With Lyn-J Dixon now a junior, he will be one of the more seasoned backups in the nation. That gives the coaching staff a lot of flexibility when it comes to keeping Etienne fresh all season.

Still needs to be answered: While we may know who the top two backs are, there is a multitude of options when it comes to filling out the rest of the depth chart. The Tigers will boast one of the more crowded running back rooms in the country. Behind Etienne and Dixon, Chez Mellusi, Michel Dukes, and Darien Rencher will all be battling for playing time. Add in the two freshmen, Demarkcus Bowman and Kobe Pryor, and practice reps could be hard to come by.