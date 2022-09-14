Swinney says Parts of Clemson’s Defense ‘Was Terrible’ Last Week

CLEMSON, S.C. — Dabo Swinney says his defense did not show up in Saturday’s win over Furman.

“They all stayed at the Hilton Garden Inn,” Clemson’s head coach said during Tuesday’s weekly press conference.

He has a point. It did not seem like they were in Memorial Stadium.

Furman used screens to the running back, tight ends and wide receivers, as well as the quick-passing game to negate the Tigers’ aggressive defense.

“Immaturity, lack of focus,” Swinney said.

Clemson (2-0) allowed the Paladins to gain 384 total yards, while going 10-for-18 on third down. Furman quarterback Tyler Huff completed 30 of 39 passes for 256 yards.

“They better be ready this week,” Swinney said. “These ol’ boys can spin it and they got some dudes that can run. They better be ready.”

The fifth-ranked Tigers hosts Louisiana Tech at 8 p.m., this Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Bulldogs (1-1) are averaging 38 points and 429.5 yards per game.

“That ball is going to be in the air. We are going to find out Saturday,” Swinney said.

Clemson is going to find out a lot about its defense, especially its secondary. Swinney said that unit did well during their Week 1 win over Georgia Tech, but they were bad against the Paladins.

“I thought we were terrible Saturday,” he said. “Now, again, you are completing screens and you are throwing some slants. I thought we did a poor job on the slants. Poor job playing leverage. Poor job competing at the point of attack on some man coverage stuff.

“On two of those screens you got man coverage in, and our guy is blitzing instead of covering his man. So, we got to be more disciplined by doing our job assignment wise. But one game good, one game bad. We have to get some consistency in that.”

Swinney did point out the secondary has not given up any big plays so far this year.

“That’s a positive,” he said. “The name of the game is points, so we have been great in the red zone. We have been great on fourth down. Two of sixteen on third down Monday night was outstanding. Ten of eighteen the other night was poor, and that is a reflection of what was happening on first and second down. Just did not do a good enough job of playing our technique and being disciplined. I think about everybody we had got beat inside. Just lost leverage. A lot we can improve on.”

Bresee Might Miss Saturday’s game

Swinney said Bryan Bresee can play in Saturday’s game against La. Tech, but he does not have to if he does not want to.

Bresee has been with his sister, Ella, the last few days back in his hometown in Maryland. His 15-year-old sister has a very aggressive form of brain cancer, which forced her into the emergency room last Friday and was air-lifted to a Washington, D.C. hospital Saturday morning.

“He has more important things to worry about than football right now,” Swinney said.

Tigers Have to Wait and See if Thomas and Davis Can Play Saturday

Swinney said defensive end Xavier Thomas (foot) is real close to playing this week and defensive tackle Tyler Davis is still up in the air.

The Clemson coach said the decision to play Thomas will be a game-time decision. As for Davis, Swinney said he is not quite 100 percent after being hurt in practice last week, but they are hopeful he will be able to play on Saturday.

Davis missed last week’s game against Furman after being held out by his coaches, while Thomas has missed the first two games after having foot surgery a week into preseason camp last month. At the time, Thomas was expected to miss at least three games.

