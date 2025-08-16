Swinney Updates Clemson's Injuries After Final Scrimmage
CLEMSON, S.C.-- Thursday marked the Clemson Tigers' final scrimmage of fall camp, and head coach Dabo Swinney addressed the media with various injuries different players have been facing.
With the LSU Tigers in its crosshairs in two weeks, Swinney is expecting to have all of his starters expected to be ready, despite some not playing in Thursday's scrimmage.
Graduate offensive lineman Walker Parks was injured in last Saturday’s scrimmage, according to The Clemson Insider. While Parks was seen on crutches throughout the week, per reports, Swinney reassures fans that the starting guard will be “alright.”
“He’ll be alright,” Swinney said. “He’ll be good to go. He didn’t go today, we held him today, but he’ll be alright.”
Parks suffered the injury at center, a position he isn’t familiar with, with Swinney looking to “cross-train” him along with other linemen on the team. Collin Sadler and Harris Sewell took snaps in his place on Thursday.
Safety Khalil Barnes and cornerback Jaedyn Lukus also did not play in the team’s scrimmage. The duo has been seen with the yellow non-contact jerseys on throughout the beginning of camp, but they should be ready before Aug. 30.
“I think Jaedyn probably could’ve scrimmaged, but he was in green,” Swinney said, “he should be probably ready [Sunday night].”
At cornerback, Brendan Strozier and Corian Gipson were the two that saw extended time with Lukus sidelined. Swinney is impressed with the duo, saying that the room as a whole has “made a good jump for us.”
“Khalil’s close,’ he added. “He’s getting closer. He did some end of the game stuff, but no live scrimmage today.”
With Barnes out of the live play, the Clemson head coach continues to see the large competition in the safety room.
“All those safeties, there’s a lot of competition there,” Swinney said. “It just is, and that’s a good thing... I like it more when we got a bunch of guys.”
Running back Adam Randall suffered a knee injury earlier in the week, which was first confirmed by Tiger Illustrated. However, he played Thursday and made a standout play early.
“[He] had a huge run, had a couple big plays earlier, probably had about, I think, on the third play of the game was maybe a 50-60 yard run,” Swinney said. “It was awesome, he had a good day.”
In a position of competition after the departure of Phil Mafah, Randall will look to be the first tailback coming out with the offense in two weeks, and many believe that he will be the starter come Week 1.
Clemson hosts LSU to open the season on Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m.