Tech’s Sims Poses All Kinds of Challenges for Clemson’s Defense

CLEMSON, S.C. — When fourth-ranked Clemson finally kicks off the football Labor Day night to open the 2022 season, it will not recognize who it is playing.

Yes, the Tigers are still playing Georgia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. But other than head coach Geoff Collins, the Yellow Jackets are almost a completely different team, especially on offense.

Georgia Tech, who was picked to finish sixth in the ACC Coastal Division by the media back in July, lost 18 players to the transfer portal and only return two starters on offense and two on defense from a team that was 3-9 a season ago. The Jackets have a new offensive coordinator, a new starting running back, two new wide receivers, a new quarterback and four new offensive linemen.

Jeff Sims, who completed 113 of his 188 passes for 1,468 yards last season, did not play in the Tigers’ 14-8 thriller at Death Valley. Instead, they faced Jordan Yates, who was more of a traditional passer.

Sims missed the Clemson game after being injured a few weeks before against Northern Illinois.

Though Yates played well against Clemson—20 for 33 for 203 yards and no interceptions—he is not Jeff Sims. After replacing Yates in the second quarter the following week against North Carolina, Sims tallied four touchdowns—three rushing and one passing—while racking up 128 yards on 10 carries and 112 more on 10 of 13 passing in a 45-22 upset of then No. 20 North Carolina.

Sims finished the season with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

“Just watching him in the spring game, I think he has definitely improved as a passer,” new Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said on Wednesday. “He has a good skillset. He has good size. I think he is growing as a passer. He is a good runner. It will be a great challenge for us.

“I think he can throw the ball down the field, and obviously make plays and extend plays with his feet.”

It is Sims’ that has Goodwin and the Tigers’ concerned the most. Last year, Sims finished fourth on the team in rushing with 372 yards. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry and scored four times.

“He has his own strengths and stuff. He presents problems and challenges in his own way,” Goodwin said.

After losing running back Jahmyr Gibbs to Alabama in the off-season, new offensive coordinator Chip Long is going to want to keep the ball in Sims' hand as often as possible. He will likely be aggressive with his new quarterback and set things up for his Sims' big-play potential to be on display.

“You have to prepare and have great eyes and great discipline in the rush lanes for those guys that (can) pull the ball down and extend plays with their feet,” he continued. “So, it a good challenge up front. It is a good challenge for my linebackers, as well. Just playing disciplined. Playing with good eyes. Playing with good technique. Balancing up the rush lanes from that standpoint.”

