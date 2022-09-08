Terms of Swinney's New Deal, Plus Buyout Clauses

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is now college football's second highest paid coach.

Swinney agreed to terms that will pay him $10.5 million this season and $115 million, including $1 million retention bonuses in 2023 and 2024, through December 31, 2031. It is a 10-year deal that Clemson's Board of Trustees Compensation Committee approved Thursday morning.

Alabama's Nick Saban, who agreed to a new deal last month, will make $10.7 million this year, while Georgia's Kirby Smart is expected to make $10.25 million. Smart also agreed to his his new contract last month.

According to the terms of Swinney's contract, which were obtained by All Clemson, he is expected to make $10.5 million this year and $10.75 million next season.

He will make $11 million in 2024, $11.25 million in 2025, $11.5 million in 2026, $11.5 in 2027, $11.75 million in 2028, $12 million in 2029, $12.25 million in 2030 and $12.5 million in 2031.

Swinney can also earn incentive bonuses up to $1.425 million per year. He will also receive two vehicles under dealer program plus insurance and taxes; or if dealer program is not available then two monthly stipends of $1,000 each. He receives a cell phone stipend, as well.

Should Clemson part ways with Swinney, the Clemson coach has a $64 million buyout in 2022 and 2023. It drops to $60 million in 2024 and 2025 and then $57 million in 2026. Starting in 2027 and running through the rest of the contract it will be the remaining total compensation (base + supplemental + licensing).

There are three clauses in the contract should Swinney leave Clemson on his own. There is an Alabama clause, a clause for any other university he might go to and an NFL clause.

If Swinney leaves Clemson for Alabama after the 2022 season, he would owe Clemson $9 million. In 2023 and 2024, it drops to $7.5 million, $6 million in 2025, $4.5 million in 2026 and 2027, $3 million in 2028 and 2029 and $1.5 million in 2030.

Should Swinney leave Clemson for another school this year, he would have to pay Clemson $6 million, $5 million in 2023 and 2024, $4 million in 2025, $3 million in 2026 and 2027, $2 million in 2028 and 2029 and $1 million in 2030.

There is no amount owed should Swinney leave Clemson at any point for the NFL.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!