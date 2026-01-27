The Biggest Games and Storylines of Clemson Football’s 2026 Schedule

Clemson released their full 2026 schedule on Monday, Jan. 26. On an early outlook, Clemson will be tested, but that just might be the best thing for a program looking to get back on track.

Let’s look into some of Clemson's biggest games and the storylines that come with it.

Sep. 5, 2026: Clemson at LSU

Clemson’s season opener is certain to bring some on-field excitement, but ahead of kickoff, the coaches will be at the center of all the action.

In their second consecutive season opener against LSU, Clemson will look to bounce back after last year's 17-10 defeat, but this time against an infamous new face in Baton Rouge: Lane Kiffin. LSU is the fifth team in college football to hire Kiffin as their coach, but his arrival came through high controversy. Kiffin left Ole Miss in the middle of a playoff run for LSU. Will it be worth it?

Meanwhile, Clemson is looking to snap a three-game losing streak in season openers and a four-game losing streak in away season openers. Needless to say, a win would be huge for the Tigers.

Sep. 19, 2026: UNC at Clemson

In continuation with the high-profile coaches trend, the Tigers will suit up for their third game of the season to face Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tarheels. In his sophomore season at Chapel Hill, Belichick is still looking to replicate the success he found as an NFL head coach. His team finished the 2025-26 season 4-8 (2-6 ACC).

With last year’s 38-10 win, Clemson is riding a seven-game win streak over UNC. The Tigers will likely be favored, but this matchup has potential for fireworks. This matchup is also the first of three tough, consecutive weekends.

Sep. 25, 2026: Clemson at California

Cal, a recent addition to the ACC, proved last season that it can contend, finishing 7-6 (4-4 ACC). Game No. 4 for Clemson will be its first-ever conference game on the West Coast. The cross-country travel makes the game tricky, but Cal’s exciting young quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele makes the game a must-watch.

Oct. 3, 2026: Miami at Clemson

With their appearance in the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship, Miami put the ACC back on the map. Clemson now has the chance to prove the conference still belongs in South Carolina. If Miami holds a high seed through the first four weeks, Clemson will have the chance to dethrone a top squad, catapulting the Tigers into national relevance in the process.

Clemson and Miami hold a 7-7 record against each other in all-time matchups. This one is circled in red on Dabo Swinney’s calendar, and Clemson will be happy to take on the Canes at Death Valley.

Nov. 6 (or 7), 2026: Syracuse at Clemson

Clemson’s game against Syracuse is the first of a difficult ACC stretch: home against Syracuse, home against Georgia Tech and then away against Duke.

All three of those teams defeated Clemson last year.

If the Tigers can make it to November with a decent record or even a rank inside the top 25, these games will be their do or die. Will Clemson have enough firepower to overcome the foes that sent them into the ground a year ago? Only time will tell.

Nov. 28, 2026: South Carolina at Clemson

A Clemson season is incomplete without the annual battle against the Gamecocks. Of course, this matchup was going to find its way onto the ones-to-watch list.

Against South Carolina, Clemson has failed to win at home since 2018. In 2026, the Palmetto Bowl may have more sway than ever. While the Cocks look to put pressure in the SEC with quarterback Lanorris Sellers, the Tigers will look to close out the regular season the right way: with a win.

With 12 games to look forward to, the excitement around Clemson football has never been higher. Similarly, the speculation has never been higher, funny how that works.

But with a schedule that has the potential to exceed that excitement, Clemson just has to win when it matters most.