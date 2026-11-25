After Clemson’s matchup with South Carolina this weekend, which will take place on Saturday, walk-on quarterback Trent Pearman will have played his only start in Memorial Stadium as a five-year player.

However, when his career is over, he doesn’t want to be remembered for just wins, but for something bigger.

“I care more about the people in the building and just how I treated people,” Pearman said on Wednesday. “If I did interact with a fan, how I treat them. I don’t want to be known as the guy that had x amount of wins, x amount of losses, I just want to be known on how I treat people.’

Growing up right around the corner from the University and playing at D.W. Daniel High School in Clemson, he’s simply following a dream that his younger self couldn’t have thought of growing up. However, as a walk-on, nearly all of those players end up going into the workforce instead of playing professional football.

Pearman knows that, but he’s putting that on hold for at least another week.

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“A lot of people are interviewing for jobs. We’ll do those in the spring and find a job,” he said. “I know the NFL is not probably in my playbook, and I’m aware of that. But, we’ll find a job, finish school and long live the Tigers.”

Pearman jokes that the rest of his life he has to worry about that; he can’t gameplan as Clemson’s starting quarterback in the state championship each week often.

“My full focus right now is this week, the Tigers, and find a way to get a win this week,” he said. “That’s where my full focus is. We’ll figure that out in a couple months.”

It will truly be whatever it takes for the program to defend home field and take down the Gamecocks, a team that Pearman has been familiar with throughout his entire life while living in the backyard of the state rivalry. Now, he has the chance to put matters into his own hands and win against South Carolina for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s been the point of emphasis the entire week following Clemson’s win over Duke last Friday, which saw a statement game from the walk-on.

“I can work a 9-to-5 the rest of my life,” he said. “This week is all about Clemson, South Carolina.”

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.