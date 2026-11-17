Clemson football have slim choices at quarterback entering the penultimate game of the season, but there’s hope that a new opportunity could bring some success at the position.

The candidate? A former walk-on who played at Daniel High School, just around the corner from the campus.

With Tait Reynolds out for the season and Christopher Vizzina out indefinitely with a concussion, fifth-year senior Trent Pearman will make his first career start or the Tigers against the Duke Blue Devils on Friday night. Fortunately for Clemson, Pearman made the name for himself playing on Friday nights at Daniel, picking up two Gatorade Player of the Year awards in 2021-22.

Head coach Dabo Swinney also will hope Pearman takes his starting record with the Lions as motivation. He didn’t lose a single game.

“He’s hung in here, and now he’s got a chance to start his last two games at Clemson, against Duke and in the state championship,” he said on Tuesday. “Great opportunity for him and I believe that he will compete with every once of everything he has.”

Pearman wasn’t able to deliver in the Tigers’ loss to Georgia Tech this past weekend, being thrust into the spotlight three plays in after Reynolds tore his meniscus. He played four drives, only completing two passes for six yards. After the fourth drive, Swinney switched him out for Christopher Vizzina, who suffered a concussion on the second-to-last play on offense.

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The Clemson head coach was shocked with his performance, saying it wasn’t like the type of player he’s been in practice.

“I knew, I mean, he just wasn’t there, and we were all shocked, and the reason we were shocked is because we just know who he is,” Swinney said, “and he’s just one of them guys; he’s a baller.”

Even though he wasn’t the flashiest prospect, the Tigers have seen what he can bring from the last five years. Now, it’s a chance for it to be a full circle moment.

“What he lacks in arm talent, he makes up for with savvy instaicts and moxie and his mind,” Swinney said. “He’s got the heart of a champion.”

Clemson also has true freshman Brock Bradley in the mix as the second-string quarterback, but Swinney hopes “he don’t play a down.” He wants Pearman to have his moment, being the most experienced signal caller he has left.

He also has the lore among the fanbase, being a consistent standout among Clemson’s spring game every offseason. Now, he has a long enough leash to potentially shine, but it’s easier said than done.

“I need spring game Trent Pearman. He’s been the spring game MVP every year,” he said. “That’s what I need, and I told him he goes and beats Duke and the Gamecocks, I’m going to pay for the statue.”

Kickoff between Clemson and Duke is set for 7:30 p.m. from Durham, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.