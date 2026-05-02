Fernando Mendoza Explains Why He Might Not Join Indiana on White House Visit

The Indiana Hoosiers could be missing an important member of their team when they go to the White House to celebrate their national championship victory.

After going 16-0 and defeating Miami in the CFP national championship to win their first title, the Hoosiers are slated to visit the White House on May 11. Visiting the White House is a customary way for championship teams of various sports in the U.S. to celebrate their accomplishment, including for college football champions.

The star of the team, Heisman trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, might not be able to make the trip, though. Mendoza was just selected No. 1 in the 2026 NFL draft by the Raiders last week—officially taking him off the job market—and might be too busy with practice to make it if the visit interferes with the start of OTAs.

“If it is on the first day of OTAs, like I said I’m on the bottom of the totem pole here. I gotta prove myself,” Mendoza told reporters on Saturday. “I can’t miss practice. ... As a rookie, I don’t think that’s a good look. I want to try to best serve my teammates and I don't know if that'd be accomplishing that goal.”

“As a rookie, I don't think that's a good look. I can't miss practice."



Raiders rookie QB Fernando Mendoza on visiting the White House with the Indiana Hoosiers.



🎥: @MikeDixon_VST #RaiderNation | #Raiders pic.twitter.com/hplAUZiuZl — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) May 2, 2026

Mendoza noted at his press conference that he believed the visit takes place on the first day of OTAs, but will have to check the calendar.

Related: Fernando Mendoza Admitted That He Can Sometimes Be an 'A-Hole' When Leading a Team

The 22-year-old quarterback is already getting started at proving himself. He, along with the rest of the Raiders’ draft class, is in attendance at the Raiders’ rookie minicamp this weekend as he gets “back to football” after a busy few months leading up to the draft.

“Out of all those great milestones, I’m really happy about these past two days because it’s back to football. Really enjoyed college, the Hoosiers were able to end off on a high point, now it’s back to the bottom of the totem pole,” Mendoza said. “Yesterday I was like, ‘Wow, I have a lot to work on.’ Everyone here in rookie camp, these are all really, really good players, so I need to elevate my level of play when we go to OTAs next week and training camp.”

“When you’re positively stressed by a lot of information, it allows you to grow,” Mendoza said.

During minicamp, Mendoza was seen working a number of drills, including taking snaps from under center, which he did not do often in college. Mendoza noted that the biggest adjustment working under center has been the added footwork and keeping his timing. He shared he has a lot to learn and improve on as he enters the NFL, but is already taking a lot in as his first minicamp gets underway.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated