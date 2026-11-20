The Clemson Tigers continue to see a chunk of their roster sidelined with injuries, and they’ll need a next man up mentality heading into their final two games of the season against Duke and South Carolina.

Head coach Dabo Swinney starts with the Blue Devils on Friday night, and according to the ACC’s mandatory availability report, the Tigers will have a few starters out of the contest at Wallace Wade Stadium. Because of this, Clemson will need a few pieces to step up to slow down Duke this weekend.

Here are four of those players who will have an elevated role in that contest.

QB Trent Pearman

Clemson shut down starting quarterback Tait Reynolds for the rest of the season after a torn meniscus in the loss to Georgia Tech. Backup Christopher Vizzina has a concussion, making way for the former walk-on to make his first start for the Tigers.

Swinney will need him in a big way, too.

Clemson is playing a defensive-minded Duke team that has played that way since Manny Diaz has been at the helm. They’re second in the ACC in points per game allowed, and Pearman will look to change that in Durham. It will be a difficult task, but if the Clemson native is successful, perhaps he will be leading the Tigers down the hill against South Carolina next weekend, too.

He will need to have the game of his life, though.

WR Juju Preston

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Fourth-year wideout Tyler Brown was just announced to be out of Friday’s contest, and Preston is the next man up on the depth chart to play with the likes of Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore against Duke. He was able to flash the potential in last week’s loss as well.

Preston finished with four catches for 56 yards in the loss, leading the team in both of those categories as well as breaking a 33-yard catch in the contest. The Alexandria, Virginia, native has had to wait behind that starting trio throughout the entire season, but Friday is another opportunity to show why he was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.

“He competes. He competes his butt off, made a couple plays, going to be a good player,” Swinney said after the game. “Like I said, loves to win, loves to play, made of the right stuff.”

CB Marcell Gipson Jr.

The season-ending injuries to both Donovan Starr and Corian Gipson have given the true freshman a chance to compete early in his Clemson career. With Elliot Washington II being a game-time decision until the game on Friday, Gipson’s role could be even heightened against the Blue Devils.

The Dallas native saw elevated time last weekend and recorded a tackle in the loss, continuing to grow in his first season of college football. He sits behind senior Branden Strozier in the depth chart at the TIGER position, but if Washington can’t go, Strozier would be bumped out wide, leaving the freshman in the versatile spot on defense.

Regardless, fans should see some heightened snaps from Gipson at Wallace Wade Stadium, and based on the assumptions that Clemson’s cornerback room could see some players leaving to the NFL Draft, it could be a tryout for the position next season.

LB Fletcher Cothran

Thursday night’s injury report saw starter Jeremiah Alexander downgraded to out for the matchup with Duke. Behind him in the depth chart is Cothran, a former walk-on, who will look to finish his senior season strong against a tough Duke front.

That features standout running back Nate Sheppard for the Blue Devils, who has more touchdowns than Clemson’s offense combined this season. The linebackers will play a pivotal part in slowing down that attack, and Cothran will have to step up to stop it.

The Anderson, South Carolina, native has 17 total tackles and two tackles for loss so far this season, as well as forcing a fumble in his 10 games. Swinney will hope that’s on display in an important bounce-back game for the program.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.