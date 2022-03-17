Things slowing down for Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, DJ Uiagalelei was outstanding in scrimmage

Tigers Head Coach Dabo Swinney Has Been Pleased with his QBs

CLEMSON, S.C. — Dabo Swinney thought quarterback Cade Klubnik took a step forward in Clemson’s scrimmage at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility.

Wednesday was the Tigers’ first full scrimmage of the spring and Clemson’s head coach was impressed with what he saw from the freshman.

“Just growing in his confidence. The game is slowing down a little bit,” Swinney said. “He made some big plays, some nice throws. He is a very accurate guy. He has a great presence to him.”

Incumbent DJ Uiagalelei is also making progress this spring. Swinney reported the junior was “outstanding” in the scrimmage and has been consistent that way all spring.

“He had another really, really good day. I am really proud. He made some big plays,” Swinney said. “He managed the game. Took care of the ball. Good decisions. Very accurate. That is kind of what we have seen every day.”

Overall, Swinney is pleased with all of his quarterbacks through the first nine practices of the spring.

“Billy Wiles is a good player. Hunter [Helms] came in and moved his group pretty well and made some nice throws, too. So, I am pleased with that room,” the coach said.

Clemson will take the next 12 days off before returning to practice on March 28. Clemson University is on spring break next week.

The Tigers will have six practices left this spring once they get back to school, including the annual Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.

The Spring Game will be on April 9 at 1 p.m., and it will be televised live on the ACC Network.