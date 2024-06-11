This Former Clemson Star Is Still Playing College Football
With COVID waivers and transfer waivers, it’s given some college athletes the option to stay in college longer than the traditional four or five years.
In fact, the first nine-year college athlete is at Miami, where tight end Cam McCormick is preparing to play on an injury waiver. He’s 25 years old.
The Athletic recently put together what it called its All-‘Wait, They’re Still Playing College Football?!’ Team, a nod to the phenomenon that should peter out in the next year or two as the final COVID waivers expire.
No current Clemson Tigers made the team. But one former Clemson player did.
Remember Frank Ladson Jr.?
Now in his sixth year of college football, the former South Dade (FL) High School star is preparing to suit up for UMass, where he will play out what will likely be his final season for the Minutemen.
Before that, he played for Miami (FL), a homecoming for the 6-foot-3 wide receiver. When he arrived in 2022 he had a solid season, as he caught 27 catches for 298 yards, which were both career highs. Last season, he was primarily a special teams performer, which likely led to his transfer.
But, before that, he was a highly-touted Clemson recruit who played for the Tigers for three seasons, arriving on campus in 2019.
When he got to Clemson he was considered one of the best player in the country, ranked as high as No. 23 by USA Today.
He did make a good first impression. His first college catch was a 21-yard touchdown. He also caught a career-long 57-yard pass against Virginia in the 2019 ACC Championship Game.
With Clemson he was a part of two teams that reached the College Football Playoff, including the championship game at the end of the 2019 season.
Statistically, his best season with the Tigers was in 2020, when he caught 18 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns. But he only caught four passes the following season and sports hernia surgeries limited his time on the field in his final two seasons at Clemson.
Now, he’ll get one more chance to shine with the Minutemen.