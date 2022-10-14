Thomas Details Emotions After Breaking Bone in Foot

CLEMSON, S.C. — Xavier Thomas did not hold back when he explained his emotions after he learned he broke a bone in his foot during Clemson’s first scrimmage of fall camp this past August.

“I was hoping for some good news. They came out and told me about the X-ray and they told me I broke it. So, I am thinking, because I have never broken a bone in my body before, I am thinking I am out for the season. The year is ruined.

“So, I broke down. I started crying in front of the training staff. Then they told me it was four to six weeks. It did not end up being four to six weeks, obviously, but that definitely encouraged me and kept me uplifted every day.”

It is understandable why Thomas took the news hard at first.

The setback was another in a long line of injuries and illnesses that slowed down the defensive end’s progression at Clemson. Rated as the No. 3 overall recruit coming out of high school in 2018, expectations for the elite level pass rusher was high.

In 2018, while playing along side the Power Rangers, Thomas flashed his potential, none more memorable than slamming Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey to the turf to seal Clemson’s come-from-behind victory.

However, injuries derailed Thomas’ production in 2019, while complications from COVID-19 and strep throat caused him to miss most of the 2020 season. Thomas returned in 2021, but again he was not completely healthy.

In January, though he had already graduated, Thomas announced he was returning to Clemson for one more year because he felt as if he still had a lot to prove. The graduate student revamped his body. He started to pay attention to what he put in his body. He slimmed up and got stronger.

Everything was gearing up for a great final season at Clemson. Then came another setback.

“It was very disappointing,” Thomas said. “I was having a good camp and I was ready to get going this season, but everything happens for a reason.”

The break is commonly referred to as a Jones Fracture. According to upmc.com, it is a break of the bone on the pinky toe side of your foot, the fifth metatarsal bone. This fracture can happen when there is increase training, increase pressure on the feet from gaining weight, or running on uneven surfaces.

Thomas broke it while trying to bend around the right tackle in pursuit of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

“They say it is the best bone to break in the foot. So, I got fortunate, I guess,” he said.

Thomas missed the first five games of the year before returning during No. 4 Clemson’s win at Boston College last Saturday. Though he played just six snaps, Thomas was dominant in those six snaps.

He recorded two sacks, forced a fumble, and added another pressure. Because he was so dominant in the time he was in there, he earned ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors.

“I know what I am capable of, which is the reason I came back (to Clemson), and what I wanted to accomplish,” Thomas said. “I can’t wait to be hundred percent and be back out there fully going.”

Thomas says he is about 85 percent right now, but he does expect to play more when the Tigers visit Tallahassee, Fla., this Saturday.

