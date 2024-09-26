Three Defensive Stars to Watch as Clemson Tigers host Stanford Cardinal
The No. 17 Clemson Tigers is hoping they’ll be able to lean on their defense when they take on the Stanford Cardinal in their second ACC matchup of the year on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The Tigers (2-1, 1-0 in ACC) have allowed at least 30 points in two of their three games this year, but the outputs aren’t equal. The 34 points to Georgia came in an opener were Clemson scored just three points.
The 35 points the Tigers allowed to NC State on Saturday came only after the first-team defense allowed the Wolfpack just seven points in the first half in a 59-35 blowout win.
One defensive name to watch is end Peter Woods, who is still dealing with the effects of the chop block he suffered against Appalachian State.
Stanford (2-1, 1-0) has given up 65 points in three games this season, allowing 34 points in its opening loss to TCU. The Cardinal has had issues handling the passing game, as the unit has allowed nearly 300 yards per game through the air.
Here are three defensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Clemson
DE Jaheim Larson
With the status of Woods still up in the air, it’s a good idea to watch the sophomore, who is right behind him on the depth chart. Larson, at 250 pounds, doesn’t have Woods’ heft (after all, the all-ACC standout comes in at 315 pounds). But his three tackles in three games is one more tackle than he had a season ago. And, against NC State, he had two of them.
Injuries give players a chance to step up. If Woods can’t go or is limited, then Larson gets another shot to prove he can make an impact.
DE T.J. Parker
Without Woods at full strength, Parker has picked up the slack this season. The sophomore leads the team with two sacks and also has three tackles for loss among his 11 tackles. He’s been on the field for 99 plays.
Parker put together a solid freshman campaign in 2023, with 33 tackles and 5.5 sacks. He’s on his way to leaving those solid numbers in the dust by season’s end.
LB Sammy Brown
He was one of the biggest pieces of the 2024 recruiting class for a reason. The freshman is closing in on that four-game redshirt deadline and the Tigers would look foolish to put that on him now.
Even as a backup behind Barrett Carter, he is second on the team with 19 tackles and leads the team with 3.5 tackles for loss. Like wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. on the offensive side, he’s made an impact that makes him an indispensable part of chasing an ACC title.
Stanford
LB Gaethan Bernadel
The fourth-year collegiate is one of those linebackers who looks a bit undersized on paper (6-1, 227 pounds) but it hardly matters because all he does is make plays. He leads the Cardinal with 20 tackles through three games, including two tackles for loss.
He’s been a productive defender his entire career. In 2023 he finished with 87 tackles and the year before he cleared 102. He only has two sacks in three-plus seasons, so he’s going to make his money, so to speak, inside the box.
LB David Bailey
Bailey, at 240 pounds, is the one to watch when it comes to rushing the passer. Through three games he has eight tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks, the last of which leads the team. He’s also forced two fumbles.
He is coming off a 2023 in which he had 34 tackles and a career-high five sacks. Before that he had 46 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2022 as a freshman.
S Jay Green
The Cardinal has three players that have at least one interception this season, but the junior seems to be around the football the most this season. With 17 tackles he’s already eclipsed his career high of 12 a season ago. Along with the interception, he has a half-tackle for loss, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
Only two players have more tackles for Stanford than Green. He’ll be a defender to track all night in Death Valley.