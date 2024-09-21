Clemson Tigers Reach Football Program Milestone with Win over NC State
With their victory on Saturday over NC State, the Clemson Tigers won their first ACC game of the season. But, in the contest of the football program, it was historic.
The victory was No. 800 in Clemson football history. The Tigers’ all-time record is now 800-473-45 and it made them the 14th FBS program to ever win 800 games. They also became the first ACC program to hit the milestone. Clemson got there in 1,318 games.
The Tigers also polished off its fastest stretch of 100 victories on Saturday, thanks in part of the immense success the program has had under coach Dabo Swinney.
Clemson claimed victory No. 700 on Nov. 21, 2015, against Wake Forest, beating the Demon Deacons, 33-13, at home. With Saturday’s win the Tigers moved from 700 to 800 all-time wins in just 118 games.
The fastest stretch before that was from 400 to 500 wins, which the Tigers achieved in 134 games.
Clemson won its first game on Oct. 31, 1896, beating Furman, 14-6.
From there, the Tigers reached No. 100 on Oct. 13, 1922, when they beat Presbyterian, 13-0. On Oct. 22, 1942, Clemson reached 200 wins by beating its in-state rival, South Carolina, 18-6.
Win No. 300 was against TCU on Dec. 19, 1959, 23-7. It was the only time Clemson claimed a milestone win in a neutral site game.
Georgia — which beat Clemson this year in the season opener — was the victim for win No. 400, as the Tigers beat the Bulldogs, 12-7, on Sept. 22, 1979. Win No. 500 also came against Wake Forest, as the Tigers beat the Demon Deacons, 24-6, on Oct. 27, 1990.
South Carolina was the victim for win No. 600, as the Tigers won, 29-7, on Nov. 20, 2004.
By the end of that 2015 season, the Tigers won the ACC for the first time since 2011 and made their first appearance in the College Football Playoff, as they lost in the national championship game. That sparked a run that included two national championships, three more College Football Playoff appearances and six straight ACC titles through the 2020 season.
While the win was a big one for the program, the Tigers are well off the pace-setters when it comes to all-time victories, which would be Michigan. The Wolverines entered the season with 1,004 wins since their first season in 1879. At the moment, Michigan is the only major college program with 1,000 or more wins.