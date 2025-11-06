Three FSU Players Who Could Give Clemson Headaches This Week
After a heartbreaking 46-45 loss to Duke last Saturday, the Clemson Tigers are trying to finish out their season strong despite no longer having a shot at making the College Football Playoff.
As the Tigers prepare for their upcoming matchup against the Florida State Seminoles, Clemson on SI takes a look at three notable opposing players to keep an eye on.
Thomas Castellanos, Quarterback
For a defense that has struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks, Clemson fans should be concerned by the challenge that Castellanos presents.
Among quarterbacks, Castellanos has the third-most rushing yards in the ACC (328) while also totaling 1,878 yards in the air, tossing ten touchdowns to go along with five interceptions.
The Boston College transfer burst onto the scene during Florida State’s season opener against Alabama, when he helped upset the Crimson Tide by throwing for 152 yards while rushing 16 times for 78 yards and a touchdown. He also performed well during the Seminoles’ 28-22 loss to No.3 Miami, when he threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns while accounting for 57 rushing yards.
As a dual-threat quarterback, Castellanos will have the opportunity to use his legs to generate extra time for his receivers to slip past Clemson’s troubled defensive backfield.
Duce Robinson, Wide Receiver
Tom Allen has probably spent the entire week trying to figure out how to slow down Florida State’s 6-foot-6 deep threat, Duce Robinson.
The junior wideout is currently the fifth-highest graded receiver in the conference, totaling 34 catches for 689 yards and four touchdowns up to this point of the season.
During Florida State’s recent win against Wake Forest, he hauled in five passes for 148 yards and a touchdown.
While Aveion Terrell has stood out as a rare bright spot for Clemson’s defense, Robinson is over half a foot taller than him. If the Tigers plan to contain the Seminoles’ top receiver, they will also likely need the support of a safety.
Earl Little Jr., Defensive Back
The Alabama transfer has established himself as Florida State’s top defensive playmaker, snagging an interception in each of the last three games.
Little Jr. currently leads the Seminoles in both tackles and interceptions and is tied for second in the ACC with four interceptions.
The junior defensive back showcased his willingness as a tackler during Florida State’s loss to Virginia, where he led the team with 13 stops.
He will likely be matched up against Antonio Williams, who is coming off of his best game of the season after hauling in ten passes for 142 yards and a touchdown.