Clemson Tigers Open ACC Slate Hosting NC State Wolfpack After Bye Week
A week off and the Clemson Tigers get back to it as they open ACC play on Saturday against the NC State Wolfpack at Memorial Stadium at noon eastern in a game that will be broadcast on ABC.
The Tigers (1-1) received the chance to have an early opportunity to recalibrate for the road ahead. Clemson started the season by getting blown out by Georgia at a neutral site, which fired off a week of criticism of coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers’ offense.
Then Clemson blew out Appalachian State at home and everything felt better again.
So which team is Clemson?
The truth is probably somewhere in the middle, a Tigers team that may not be the most talented in the ACC but certainly will be competitive in a league that looks more parity-driven than ever before.
This is the start of a five-week dash for the Tigers before their next bye week on Oct. 26. By then, Clemson will have a really good idea where it stands in the ACC race and in the College Football Playoff race.
Here is a preview of Clemson and NC State.
Clemson (1-1) vs. NC State (2-1)
Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.
Time: noon, ET
TV: ABC, ESPN+
Radio: WCCP 105.5 FM (flagship)
Coaches: Clemson — Dabo Swinney (171-44 at Clemson and for his career); NC State — Dave Doeren (83-59 at NC State, 106-63 for his career).
Fun fact: Swinney and Doeren are the deans of ACC head coaches, as Swinney took over the Tigers in 2009 and Doeren took over the Wolfpack in 2013. Only four head coaches have been at their schools longer than Swinney.
All-Times Series: Clemson leads series, 60-30-1.
Last meeting: NC State def. Clemson, 24-17 (2023).
Series notes: You learn something new every day. In some circles, this is called the “Textile Bowl” because Clemson and NC State have two of the largest university-level textile schools in the world. Ok, Cool. Perhaps more importantly, the Wolfpack hasn’t won at Clemson since 2002.
Last Week: Clemson, idle; NC State def. LA Tech, 30-20.
About Clemson: Even an optimistic Clemson fan wasn’t expecting what the Tigers did to Appalachian State last weekend. The Tigers steamrolled the Mountaineers, 66-20, in a game where they set a first-quarter scoring record and quarterback Cade Klubnik — at least for a week — quieted critics about the offense with a bravura performance.
Clemson got a week off and entering that bye week the Tigers were relatively healthy. The status of defensive star Peter Woods will be worth watching this week, as he came out of the App State game banged up.
The Tigers also enter an ACC race that has already been turned on its head. Florida State’s complete nose-dive to start the season (0-3) has opened up the gate for the rest of the league. While several teams already have a league win, the best team right now might be Miami (FL), which is the highest-ranked ACC team but hasn’t dipped into league action yet.
To some, Clemson was the second-best team in the ACC coming into the season. If that’s the case, then the Tigers have every chance to contend for a return to the ACC Championship Game in December. For Clemson, that race starts on Saturday.
About NC State: The Wolfpack haven’t left Raleigh yet this season and it’s been an interesting ride. NC State beat Western Carolina (38-21), though the game wasn’t as lopsided as some might have expected. Tennessee came to town and just steamrolled the Wolfpack the next week, 51-10. Then, last Saturday NC State struggled to beat LA Tech, 30-20.
Doeren capitalized on two great years at Northern Illinois, which included an Orange Bowl berth, to get the Wolfpack job and they’ve been remarkably consistent. NC State has had nine winnings seasons and eight bowl games (its 2020 bowl game with UCLA was canceled due to COVID-19) But, the program has never had a season with double-digit victories.
The Wolfpack has always been in the same division with Clemson and Florida State. What a year for NC State to NOT have to play Florida State.
Next Up: Clemson hosts Stanford on Sept. 28. NC State hosts Doeren’s former employer, Northern Illinois, on Sept. 28.