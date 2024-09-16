Clemson vs. NC State game odds, picks for Week 4
There will be a notable change at quarterback on one side of the field this weekend as No. 21 Clemson welcomes NC State in this ACC football opener on Saturday.
Grayson McCall will not start for the Wolfpack after suffering an undisclosed injury in last week's win over Louisiana Tech, meaning freshman C.J. Bailey will get the nod under center at Death Valley.
NC State ranks 108th nationally in scoring defense, allowing teams to average just under 31 points per game, and the offense is 94th in scoring, 95th in rushing, and 82nd in passing output.
Clemson took last week off after pounding App State and sits at 1-1, still looking for answers with fresh memories of a 31-point loss to Georgia in the 2024 season opener.
Let's take a look at what the oddsmakers predict for Clemson vs. NC State in this Week 4 game.
Clemson vs. NC State odds, picks
Clemson is a generous 19.5 point favorite against NC State, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 48.5 points for the game.
FanDuel lists the moneyline odds for Clemson at -1400 to win outright and for NC State at +800.
Clemson: -19.5 (-110)
NC State: +19.5 (-110)
Over 48.5 points: -110
Under 48.5 points: -110
Clemson has a strong 88.5 percent chance to win the game outright, while NC State has an 11.5 percent shot at the uspet, according to the College Football Power Index prediction model.
Clemson vs. NC State trends
NC State is 0-6-1 against the spread in its last 7 games in September ...
Clemson is 1-1 against the spread this season ...
NC State is 0-3 against the spread this season ...
Clemson is 5-2 against the spread in its last 7 games ...
NC State is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games ...
Clemson is 4-13 against the spread in its last 17 games in September ...
NC State is 5-0 against the spread in its last 5 games against ACC teams ...
Spread consensus picks
A slight majority of bets predict the Wolfpack to keep this a closer game.
Most of bettors, 58 percent of them, expect NC State to either pull the upset or, more likely, to keep the game within the point spread.
The other 42 percent of wagers project that Clemson will win the game and cover the line.
Our pick: NC State +19.5
Clemson vs. NC State game time, schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 21
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
